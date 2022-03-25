H.S. baseball: Scott County scores seven in sixth, knocks off Madison Central
One thrilling triumph over a longtime nemesis and standard-bearer in 11th Region baseball deserved another for Scott County.
Twenty-four hours after taking down Lexington Catholic on the road, SC stormed back with seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning Wednesday night to stun Madison Central, 10-7, at Sutton Field.
Jack Willhite's triple to the power alley piggybacked consecutive singles by Connor Ramsey, Landon Whitson and Aiden Lopez to give Scott County (3-3) the lead for keeps.
“That's a quality team. They're very well-coached. They take it very serious. It's just a really good win for us to get that taken care of. It's just good for the confidence,” SC coach Scott Willard said. “I'm just real happy about coming back. The last couple years we got down like that, it seemed like it was over.”
Scott County, which hadn't defeated Madison Central since a 5-1 win at home in 2018 and had lost eight of the past nine in the series, took advantage of two errors in the fateful sixth.
Jacob Blair doubled and Shawn Rowe ripped an RBI single to bookend the big inning after Madison Central (4-2) scored two in the top half for a 7-3 advantage.
Sophomore second baseman Paul Garner led SC's 15-hit attack with three singles and two runs scored and said the Cards were inspired after freshman center fielder Justin Stevenson was helped off with an injury.
“It feels a lot better knowing that we haven't beat them in a while,” Garner said. “They're a very good baseball team, and it feels good battling back and winning this one with all the guys.”
Jay Wilson, Ramsey, Whitson and Lopez each had two hits in the heart of the order behind Garner.
Evan MacCallum allowed three unearned runs and scattered seven hits over 5 2/3 gritty innings. Sebastian Arden picked up the win in relief, first getting a ground ball from Matthew Bryan to escape the sixth, then punctuating a 1-2-3 seventh with a swinging strikeout of Bryson Howell.
“When you beat Lexington Catholic and Madison Central on back-to-back nights, and these young guys are just getting more experience and going and doing it, it helps them that they see success from things they've done,” Willard said.
Bryan, Keith Stewart and Hayden Robbins each had two hits for the Indians, who rolled into the game after back-to-back shutouts of Madison Southern and North Laurel.
That hot streak continued with three runs in the top of the first. Stewart's bunt single and a walk by Robbins set the table. SC's outfield booted Matt Johns' hit, allowing Stewart to score. Pitcher Bradley Poynter's groundout plated Robbins, and another error off the bat of Bryan produced the third tally.
SC promptly answered with a pair. Luke Valencia walked and Garner hustled out a hit in front of Ramsey's RBI single.
Lopez provided the second run with a two-out hit of Poynter, who went 9-0 with a 1.99 ERA as a sophomore last spring.
“Their pitcher is really, really good,” Willard said. “You know when (Division I scouts) are here to watch him that he's pretty good.”
Contact has been a point of emphasis this week, and that trend mostly continued against Poynter, who struck out eight.
“We had a bunch of strikeouts last weekend, and ever since then, Monday we had practice and Coach told Coach (Jay) Pryor just to strike us out,” Garner said. “We all got up with the mentality, don't let him strike us out. It's really changed our plate approach. When we get two strikes, we put the ball in play and make stuff happen.”
MacCallum struck out Johns to strand runners at second and third in the Madison Central second, and the Cards responded by tying the game on singles by Stevenson, Garner and Wilson.
Bryan bashed a solo home run with one out in the fourth to quickly reclaim the lead for the Tribe, which scratched out another run on a hit batsman, walk and error.
Poynter retired six in a row prior to two-out singles by Garner and Wilson in the bottom of the fourth, He quelled that threat by coaxing a grounder from Ramsey.
Valencia, Garner and Whitson twisted an inning-ending double in the fifth. Central carved out extra breathing room an inning later on Stewart's double and RBI singles from Robbins and Poynter.
It wasn't enough to scare away a Scott County side that's probably too young across the board to know better.
“I thought we played really well against Lafayette up there,” Willard said of a 6-4 loss to the defending region champions last week. “Some of our guys in the past would think, 'Oh, that's Lafayette. Oh, that's Madison Central.' These guys, they don't seem to think that way. It's just another team. It's been good in that aspect.”
SC scored all its runs in the sixth with two out. Ramsey and Whitson closed it to 7-6 with RBI singles. Lopez kept the train rolling and turned the spotlight over to Willhite.
“We definitely had a rough weekend playing Collins and Shelby County up in Shelbyville,” Garner said. “We knew we beat Great Crossing, but we knew we had some trouble had to bounce back. We worked hard in practice. The coaches pushed us, and we got it done tonight. Lex Cath and Madison Central are very big wins for us. We know that we have to build off this, but it gives us a lot of confidence headed forward.”
The schedule gets no easier for Scott County, which hosted Woodford County on Thursday night.
“They're a close group. It's good they had some success,” Willard said. “They really worked in the offseason. They really worked hard in the preseason. We were so close this past weekend. We were so close against Lafayette. They haven't been blown out of a game yet.”
