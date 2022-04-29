H.S. baseball: Steele's the one to throw GC's first no-hitter
- By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
In the unlikely event anyone in the Great Crossing baseball dugout forgot that the Warhawks laid an egg on the road in a district rematch two weeks ago after routing Western Hills at home, GC coach Greg Stratton gave everyone a friendly reminder before they fled the scene of a similar shellacking Tuesday night.
Fair to say the Hawks took those lessons to heart. Not only did GC back up an 18-3 win with a 14-0 whitewashing of Frankfort, but senior Jacob Steele threw the first no-hitter in program history Wednesday evening at Capitol View Park.
Steele made a perfect run through the Panthers' lineup through the first three innings before issuing a walk in both the fourth and fifth frames. He struck out four over the route, abbreviated due to the mercy rule, and went 2-for-4 at the plate for a total of four hits in the series.
“Exactly what I told them right before they walked out (Tuesday night),” Stratton said. “I said remember that. There cannot be a repeat.”
It was the first no-hitter by a city hurler since Cade McKee of Scott County threw a perfect game against Sayre on April 17, 2018. SC’s Jordan Fox also no-hit Sayre in 2017.
"Defense was really good," Steele said. "They hit it on the ground a lot, but defense made the plays. The curveball was working really well. I was just trying to throw it outside and low."
Mason Wiley went 5-for-5 with four RBI in the two contests. After getting the night off at home, Grant Stewart was 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI in the rematch.
Great Crossing (12-9, 4-2) topped its 10 hits in the first installment with a dozen in the encore.
“We came in and we just did what we were supposed to do, hit all the way around, up and down the lineup,” Stratton said. “Really all of them did.”
Tuesday's game was a quick three-inning affair. Frankfort jumped out to a short-lived 3-0 lead on a bases-clearing double by Drew Ludwig before Nathan Beaven silenced the Panthers for the duration.
GC wasted no time putting that inauspicious start out of its mind with six runs in the first inning and a 10-spot in the second.
After a leadoff walk by Carson Walls, Brennan Liebanauer started the party with a triple. Liebenauer, who has been one of the Warhawks' most dangerous hitters since being inserted into the lineup early in the season, scored five runs and knocked in three in the two games.
“He's one of those that he just finds a way to get on base, and when he gets on, he's fast and can do a lot of things,” Stratton said.
Great Crossing has regained its 2021 form of wreaking havoc on the bases, as evidenced by a total of 15 stolen bases against Frankfort. Liebenauer and Stewart each notched three.
Steele's RBI single, a sacrifice fly from Ben Lacy and a booted ground ball off the bat of Matt Lacy gave GC the lead for good. Another sacrifice fly by Drake Byrd and Wiley's RBI single punctuated the inning.
"We've been trying to hit fastballs, hit early in the count and put the ball in play, so that's what we've been doing," Steele said.
Ludwig's third-inning double was the only additional noise against Beaven, who retired nine of the final 10 Panthers.
“They got up 3-0 that first inning. Nathan knew what he was doing. He just left the ball up,” Stratton said. “We need to play some games. We have a lot of guys who haven't pitched much since we got back from spring break in Florida.”
Steele and Ben Lacy belted RBI doubles in the second inning. Harris, Wiley and Pilot Lukacsko also had run-producing hits.
Two walks, two hit batsmen and another Wiley base hit hastened the quick ending in the third.
“We did what we got away from doing,” Stratton said. “We went up there with a really good approach, aggressive, swinging the bat, back to hitting line drives. We were aggressive on the basepaths. We played small ball and got a lot of stolen bases. We've just to keep doing that no matter who's in the other dugout. If we just do that, everything else takes care of itself.”
GC put at least one run in every box to supplement Steele's gem, including four in the second inning and seven in the fourth.
Singles by Steele and Stewart put the Warhawks on top out of the gate. Wiley and Walls had consecutive RBI singles in the second. Frankfort turned a double play to stunt that rally.
Byrd's sacrifice fly made it 6-0 in the third. Doubles by Stewart and Ben Lacy and singles from Byrd and Matt Lacy ignited the monster fourth.
Stewart erased Frankfort's first baserunner by starting a double play off a pop-up in the fourth.
"When I got to two or three balls, I was starting to think about it, but I just had to throw strikes," Steele said.
Steele struck out the first two Panthers to start the final frame before issuing a four-pitch walk to Jay Dutta. Ty Hancock's fly ball to Liebenauer in center sealed history.
“We needed that,” Stratton said. “It was a good (series) all the way around. We played good defense.”
GC hosted Grant County on Thursday and travels to top-25 Lexington Catholic on Friday.
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
