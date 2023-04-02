A feast or famine March continued for Great Crossing baseball at home on Monday and Tuesday night.
Two days after piling up 30 runs on the road against Southwestern and No. 22 Whitley County, GC made quick work of Frankfort Christian in a 12-0, four-inning flourish. That one will count as two wins after the Royals elected not to play the second half of a scheduled 41st District doubleheader.
Whether it was the chilly breeze or the quick turnaround to face a more ballyhooed opponent to blame, the Warhawks' offense screeched to a halt in a 4-0 loss to No. 15 Madison Central.
Indians' sophomore Sam Coleman dialed up a two-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts and two walks.
Dustin Hoffman and Matt Lacy delivered the only base knocks for Great Crossing (5-3), which also got a glimmer of hope from the two free passes, two hit batsmen and one error by Madison Central (6-1).
The Warhawks stranded all seven of those runners.
“We just let him get into a groove and let him off the hook in the first three innings,” GC coach Greg Stratton said.
“We had runners at second and third with less than two out, and then the strikeout gives him a lot of confidence. We did that twice early in innings when we had a chance to score some runs and get him on his heels, but we didn't do that.”
Madison Central scratched out single runs against Great Crossing starter Logan Adkins in the first and second innings.
Bradley Poynter's two-out single allowed the Tribe to capitalize on a leadoff walk in the opening stanza.
In the second, Madison Central loaded the bases with one out prior to a Keith Stewart walk before Nate Adkins turned a double play at second to keep Great Crossing close.
“It was a good game. Logan didn't have his stuff, but he battled,” Stratton said. “It was 2-0 all the way to seventh. And even 4-0, that's nowhere near out of it. We can score that in no time.”
GC reliever Peyton Mullannix blanked Madison Central through his first three innings. A two-out double by Stewart in the fourth and a plunk of Drew Hess to start the sixth were the only blemishes in that stretch.
Madison Central cracked it open in the seventh. Stewart led off with a single. An unsuccessful fielder's choice and an error moved him home and set up a sacrifice fly by Parker Mullins.
It was sweet revenge for the Indians, who gave up a sizable lead and lost here in walk-off fashion a year ago.
The Warhawks were shut out at home for the second time in six days after never previously losing a regular-season game with a goose egg.
“You can't (waste opportunities) against teams like this. They're fundamental. We played good defense and got out of innings, but so did they,” Stratton said. “We're trying to get something going in the middle of the game, using the bunt, which we did well with that tonight. Tried to get the hit-and-run going, but we didn't get the pitches to do that on. And we watched several pitches tonight that we shouldn't have. Going against teams like that, you've got to get those.”
Great Crossing dropped the hammer on Frankfort Christian (0-9) with five runs in the first inning and six in the second.
Even with wholesale junior varsity substitution throughout the lineup thereafter, the upstart Royals — already run-ruled by Frankfort High in its two prior district games — had seen enough.
“They forfeited the second game. We're playing all doubleheaders in the district this year,” Stratton said. “It really came down to umpire availability. It's hard on them and we understand the situation they're in. It's tough on us also. We take the win, but we wanted to play.”
Dylan Jarvis spun his first varsity shutout, a two-hitter that was called after he struck out four (one was lost due to a passed ball) in the fourth and final inning.
Frankfort Christian went down on strikes nine times in all. Jarvis did not issue a walk.
Mullannix and Nate Adkins each belted a home run to fuel the Great Crossing getaway.
Adkins walked with the bases loaded and Zach Morris and Chase Coulter followed with RBI singles before Mullannix's blast in the bottom of the first.
Matt Lacy reached on an error and Micah Mullins mashed an RBI double prior to Adkins' rip over the well in center, making it 8-0 in the second. Coulter's single, two errors and a Hoffman triple capped the inning. Nathan Snawder tacked on an RBI groundout in the third.
There aren't many such breaks in the schedule for Great Crossing, which already has faced three top-25 foes, including a close loss to Tates Creek. The Warhawks hosted another 11th Region power, Frederick Douglass, on Thursday after press time.
“We wanted to play more of the region foes early on. It kind of shows us where we are,” Stratton said. “We played well. We've just got to get over the hump, string together the hits and get the runs when we need it.”
Great Crossing then heads to Florida for its spring trip with single games on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of next week.
“We're playing teams from New York, Virginia and Pennsylvania,” Stratton said. “It should be some good competition.”