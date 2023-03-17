Great Crossing had two players each about two steps from the bag for a force play that would have closed out a signature season-opening 11th Region baseball win over Tates Creek on Wednesday night.
March season-openers, with communication between teammates still developing and natural grass in its unpredictable, weather-impacted state, sometimes don't end the way the first five or six innings promise.
That seeing-eye ball squirted between gloves with two out in the top of the seventh inning, allowing the Commodores to chalk up the tying and go-ahead runs.
Tates Creek (2-0) added an insurance tally, then survived a bases-loaded, one-out jam in GC's half of the frame to escape with a 4-2 triumph.
“We still came back and battled back in the last inning and had runners where we wanted 'em,” Great Crossing coach Greg Stratton said. “We battled all the way to the end, and that's what I wanted right there.”
Caleb Morrison and Drake Byrd were hit by pitches and Zach Morris drew a walk in the seventh. That flipped the card to leadoff hitter Dustin Hoffman, who already had two hits on the evening.
Hoffman smashed a one-hopper into the glove of pitcher Connor Howard, who threw to catcher Matthew Persinger and cut down the lead runner at home. A snap throw to Braxton Brinegar at first completed the 1-2-3 clincher.
Brinegar and Persinger also fueled the game-winning rally with singles in the top of the frame. Nate Adkins, the fourth GC pitcher, inherited the fracas and notched two quick outs.
A passed ball moved up the runners and led to an intentional walk before Howard's bouncer eluded the Warhawks' new-look middle infield.
“We talk about communication all the time. We have to be ready for those situations,” Stratton said. “These two here have worked really hard. They're gonna get there. They did well in the scrimmages, but this is the pressure point.”
Great Crossing carried a 2-0 lead and two-hit shutout into the top of the sixth. The Warhawks scored both runs on three consecutive singles with two out in the second.
Byrd's single to center plated Adkins, who had drawn a leadoff walk. Morris then dropped down a bunt single before Hoffman knocked a ball to right field.
Hoffman (2-for-4) and Morris (2-for-2) combined for all but one of GC's hits while working as bookends to the batting order.
Seven consecutive outs, the first four in a row on strikes, slowed the Warhawks' flight until a Morris base hit to christen the bottom of the fifth.
GC ran itself out of potential insurance runs when that inning ended on an offensive interference call.
“We had things rolling, but we gave them a little bit of momentum when we had two outs on that one play when we didn't slide. Then got that one run the next inning. We've got to take that back the next time,” Stratton said. “We lost our approach at the plate there in the middle innings a little bit. We've got to find out how to keep that going throughout the whole game, and we'll get there. We've got some guys that are still getting into that philosophy.”
Great Crossing pitchers were on a 50-pitch count in the 50-degree weather. Nathan Beaven was a high-quality opening act with three-plus innings of one-hit ball and matching totals of three in the strikeout and walk columns.
A walk of Persinger ended his start at the outset of the fourth.
“It'll be mostly committee until after spring break,” Stratton said. “Beaven was rolling. He got a little bit tired there in that last inning. He was right at his pitch count when I took him out.”
The bullpen was stout even with inherited runners standing over their shoulders.
“They battled and they battled,” Stratton said. “We talk about that all the time. That's adversity, and when they come in, they've gotta be ready and attack those situations. For the first game of the season, I don't think I could ask for anything better.”
Hard-throwing left-hander Peyton Mullannix shook off a hit batsman and a balk to retire three in a row, the last two on strikes, and squirm out of the fifth.
Mullannix pitched around a single and a walk in the fifth before singles from Cash Doolin and Howard sandwiched around a base on balls by Chase Moore broke up the shutout in the sixth.
“His ball was running off the plate a little bit tonight,” Stratton said of Mullannix. “That's the thing he's got to adjust to when the umpire's saying that. It's good experience for him.”
Myles Lawrence put out the fire by pouncing on a squibber in front of the mound and flipping to Morris for a force at the plate, then coaxing a foul pop-up to first baseman Ben Lacy.
The end result was a stark change from 8-3 and 11-2 losses to Tates Creek the past two seasons.
“Even though it's a loss, it's still a big boost for us. That just proves what we can do against really good competition. That's the way the whole season's going to be with our schedule,” Stratton said. “It just shows what we've gotta do. We've gotta come out here and do what we've been working on, and things will fall into place.”