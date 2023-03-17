Super fan

Spencer Hanson, affectionately known as "The Mayor of Great Crossing," shakes hands with players from Tates Creek after an 11th Region baseball game Wednesday night. Hanson threw out the ceremonial first pitch and was an honorary coach for the evening.

 Kal Oakes
Great Crossing had two players each about two steps from the bag for a force play that would have closed out a signature season-opening 11th Region baseball win over Tates Creek on Wednesday night.
 

Tags

Recommended for you