Scott County's baseball schedule won't allow a lineup loaded with freshmen and sophomores much margin for error, and that's before the Cardinals encounter three top-25 foes in their own 42nd District.
There were big rallies interspersed with bad innings in a three-game skid at week's end. SC had their chances at the end of each before bowing 6-4 to reigning 11th Region champion Lafayette on Thursday evening, then 9-5 at Shelby County and 4-2 at Collins, both part of Saturday's Blake Palmer Memorial showcase.
SC (1-3) gave Collins (3-0) the most substantial scare. Down three runs going into the seventh inning, the Cardinals put Jacob Blair (walk) and Shawn Rowe (infield error) aboard and brought the tying tally to the plate.
Jay Wilson followed with a single to left field, scoring pinch runner Thomas Feickert with one out. Titans sophomore Jordan Harris settled down and struck out Ethan Miracle.
That left Scott County's fate in the hands of Landon Whitson, who already had three of the Cardinals' six hits in the contest. Whitson fouled off one potential third strike and ran the count to 2-2 before a swing and a miss to end it.
Aiden Lopez also had an RBI single for Scott County, which couldn't fully capitalize on a superb start by freshman Jack Willhite.
Willhite worked 4 2/3 innings, allowed four hits and gave up only one earned run while striking out seven. He departed after surrendering a walk and a single while crossing the 90-pitch threshold in the fifth.
Sebastian Arden took over and lured Bradley Ruble into a pop-up to the mound that kept the Cardinals' deficit at 4-1.
Wilson walked, Whitson singled and Luke Valencia was hit by a pitch to load the bases in the sixth. Harris struck out Andrew Willhite looking, then escaped when Ruble snared Lopez's line drive at third.
Collins jumped out 3-0 with the help of two walks, two errors and a double by Logan Parker in the bottom of the first.
Whitson's double and a two-out single from Lopez tightened the gap in the second. Collins took back that run, aided by a dropped fly ball earlier in the frame, when Bradley Williams singled with two out in the third.
Harris and starter Caleb Bailey combined for 11 strikeouts on behalf of the Titans, who blew out Bullitt Central, 16-6, earlier in the day.
A disastrous start also soured SC's hopes against Shelby County, which served up seven runs in the bottom of the second and held on for the duration.
Three of the tallies were unearned against SC starter Connor Ramsey. Consecutive doubles by Hunter Cook, Foster Whisman and Gavin Prewitt did the bulk of the damage. Freddie Stohlman tacked on a two-run single.
Scott County fought back with two runs in the third, one in the fifth and two in the sixth, which Shelby County (3-1) staved off with the help of single scores in the fifth and sixth.
Justin Stevenson's leadoff triple and steal of home put the Cardinals on the board. Valencia was hit by a pitch and advanced on two passed balls, then raced home when the Rockets mishandled Jay Wilson's grounder.
SC loaded the bases with none out in the fourth on singles by Andrew and Jack Willhite and a Lopez walk. The Cards squandered that opportunity when Carter White whiffed Stevenson, Valencia and Paul Garner in succession.
Wilson's solo home run to center made it 7-3 in the fourth, but Shelby County used two singles, a balk and an error to supply its answer.
Two sixth-inning errors sandwiched a Garner single and continued the Cardinals' comeback. The Rockets replied with a second unearned run off SC reliever Andrew Willhite.
Ramsey struck out seven in his four-inning stint. Wilson was the only repeat hitter for SC, which notched against White and Kemper Whisman. Shelby County's hurlers combined for 18 strikeouts.
Lafayette held on after scoring three runs in both the first and fourth innings.
A triple by Owen Jenkins, double by Ben Prather and single from Zach Rayvan supplied the attack against SC starter Evan MacCallum out of the gate.
Jenkins, a freshman, ripped a three-run homer to make it 6-0.
Two walks and an error set the table for SC's explosion in the sixth. Andrew Willhite's two-run double out the Cards on the board, and an error followed by an RBI groundout by Miracle whittled the margin to a pair.
Garner escaped a bases-loaded jam with a fly out to Stevenson to center in the Lafayette sixth, but Prather sat down SC in order in the seventh.
Burkley Bounds shut out SC on two hits over 4 1/3 innings. He struck out three.
Arden preceded Garner with a scoreless inning of relief for the Cardinals.
SC's early-season grind continues with a flurry of 11th Region tests this week: at Lexington Catholic on Tuesday, home Wednesday with Madison Central, Thursday at Woodford County and Saturday at Paul Laurence Dunbar.