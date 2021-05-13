In a perfect world, Senior Night features a few productive role reversals and no shortage of fun against a hand-picked opponent.
Great Crossing couldn’t have scripted those shenanigans any better than in Tuesday’s 10-0 shutout of Marion County.
Cole Traylor, ace of the pitching staff who had never picked up a bat in a varsity game, smacked the opposite-field RBI single that triggered the mercy rule, much to the delight of teammates who raced from the dugout to mob him at first base.
“The plan was to get a good lead and then get Cole an at-bat,” GC coach Greg Stratton said. "The seniors wanted to go eat. That was our motive for the night.”
It made a shutout winner of left-handed spot starter Austin Meade, who made all seven of his previous appearances in relief while notching two saves but no prior wins. All four of the Knights’ hits against Meade were infield singles.
Traylor and Meade both are signed with Kentucky Christian University.
“I just came in thinking the same thing (as usual), that I needed to get the job done,” Meade said.
Their heroics highlighted the only win for the Warhawks (15-6) in a stretch of three games to start a busy week.
GC dropped a 7-2 verdict Monday night in Shelbyville against Collins and saw a furious rally fall short in a 10-7 home loss Wednesday to Paul Laurence Dunbar.
Seth Benner and Jacob Tirlea each went 2-for-3 against Marion County. Seniors belted all but one of the 11 hits, including a popular single and stolen base by Peyton Henderson in the game-ending sequence. His theft was the Warhawks’ 14th of the evening.
“We did a good job of coming out and getting the bats going,” Stratton said. “We were going to be aggressive."
Zac Lyons reached on an error and Beniam Bond singled to set the table for Benner’s double and a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Tirlea followed with a line drive that ricocheted off the pitcher’s shoulder for a hit and an RBI.
Grant Stewart’s two-out single made it 4-0 before Meade returned to the hill. The southpaw didn’t allow another runner past first base, twice retiring the side in order.
“The fastball and the slider were really working,” Meade said.
“When he keeps the ball down like that, he’s very, very effective against anybody,” Stratton added. “It’s a groundball or a pop-up, all game. He doesn’t throw that hard, but he changes speeds, and when he takes something off, they’re swinging over the top of it all the time.”
GC extended his advantage on a triple by Colin Nicholson, followed by Lyons’ single in the second.
Tirlea walked, stole second and third and scored on a wild pitch to ignite a three-run third.
Hits by Henderson and Foster set the table for Traylor’s memorable exclamation point.
“That was great. It showed everybody that ‘pitchers only’ are athletes,” Meade said.
At Collins, Benner singled, advanced on an error and scored on a Drake Byrd fielder’s choice to knot the game at one in the top of the fourth. The Titans answered with five in the home half, however.
Byrd’s RBI single after a leadoff double from Bond in the sixth provided the only additional noise from the Warhawk bats.
A stellar bullpen stint by sophomore Caleb Morrison helped GC almost dig out of a 9-2 hole against Dunbar.
Morrison struck out five and did not allow an earned run in 3 2/3 innings.
The Warhawks scored two runs in the sixth and another in the seventh, bringing the potential tying run to the plate.
Benner belted a double and a single and scored twice for GC, which took a 2-0 lead on Peyton Harris’s single in the first.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.