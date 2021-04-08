The flurry of firsts from Great Crossing baseball continued Tuesday evening with the Warhawks’ initial shutout.
Cole Traylor did the honors with a four-hitter and three strikeouts in a 14-0 home win over Montgomery County, shortened to four and a half innings by the mercy rule.
“It’s a lot easier when there’s more runs on the board,” Traylor said. “You can go out and get in a rhythm on the mound and not worry about them scoring one run and you might lose the game.”
Hitting has become a habit: The eighth and ninth hitters in GC’s lineup, Grant Stewart and Colin Nicholson, went a combined 4-for-5 with seven RBI.
“It’s what we tell them all the time is that it does get contagious,” GC coach Greg Stratton said. “We’re swinging the bats really well right now, just putting the ball in play and putting pressure on the defense, taking extra bases. The guys are starting to see that adds up.”
Stewart’s bases-clearing triple was the centerpiece of a five-run fourth inning for the Warhawks, who rolled to their third consecutive win after back-to-back losses to open the inaugural season.
Nicholson next beat out an infield single to drive in his second run of the night.
“Everybody can hit, from the top through the bottom of the lineup,” Stewart said. “I’m expecting mostly off-speed, really, so I’ve just got to wait on the pitch and hit it right up the middle like Coach Stratton says.”
Four consecutive walks, the last by Stewart, backed up Seth Benner’s single and Jacob Tirlea’s double to give GC a 4-0 lead in the first inning.
Two additional bases on balls set up Stewart’s run-producing single to ignite a five-run third frame. Nicholson followed with another hit for an RBI, and Benner later banged out a single to plate a pair, Zac Lyons also delivered an RBI groundout.
In the fourth, Jake Faherty and Carson Walls each reached on an error and Aidan Foster was hit by a pitch to set the stage for Stewart and Nicholson. Beniam Bond added the onslaught with an RBI double.
Traylor stranded a pair of Montgomery County runners on base in both the second and third innings.
“He settled in and started getting his breaking pitch over,” Stratton said. “When he does that and keeps the ball down, he’s very tough. It’s either a fly ball or a ground ball.”
GC’s right-hander got tougher as the lead grew larger. Traylor retired the final seven Indians in succession.
“I feel like I had more accuracy with all my pitches, instead of just the fastball,” Traylor said. “I was throwing my curveball really well.”
Previously undefeated Montgomery County (5-1) committed six errors.
