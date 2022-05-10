H.S. baseball: Valencia does it again in Scott County walk-off against Bryan Station
- By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
-
-
- Comments
He grew up watching two older sisters smash timely hits and flaunt a flair for the dramatic on the softball diamond, so it's probably no surprise that Scott County sophomore Luke Valencia has already shown a penchant for baseball walk-offs.
SC split its eight regular-season games in the rugged 42nd District, and two of those four victories ended with Valencia heroics. His hard single down the left field line in the bottom of the seventh inning plated pinch runner Thomas Feickert with the winning run Thursday in a 6-5 victory over Bryan Station at Sutton Field.
Jay Wilson doubled along the same chalk, and Bryan Station intentionally walked Jacob Blair — who hit a go-ahead home run earlier in the evening — to set up Valencia's second hit and RBI of the game with two out.
“Just the determination and the want to compete and get in there and fight for my team,” Valencia said of his emotions in the batter's box. “Tonight was special because it was senior night. I just kept that in the back of my mind that I couldn't let my seniors down after all they've guided me through here. They've gotten me to where I am right now.”
Valencia also picked up the pitching win after striking out the side in the top of the seventh for Scott County (11-20, 4-4), despite surrendering an unearned run that was completely out of his control.
The Cardinals committed two errors after Trenton Cutwright singled sharply past shortstop into left field, allowing Cutwright to circle the bases for what might be labeled a Little League home run.
SC's two wild throws were the fourth and fifth errors of what coach Scott Willard had an inkling would be a trap game after a hard-fought split Tuesday and Wednesday with No. 5 Frederick Douglass, not to mention the flood of feelings after the pregame ceremony.
“I was kind of a little worried going into this game because of all the emotion of the two Douglass games and senior day,” Willard said. “Give the kids credit. We were a little flat to start off with. It's hard to get up three nights in a row.”
Wilson, Valencia, Jack Willhite and Paul Garner each had two of Scott County's 10 hits, seven of which went for extra bases. Willhite belted a double and a triple. Valencia, Wilson, Garner and starting pitcher Connor Ramsey all delivered a double.
Blair's two-strike, two-out, three-run bomb to right field for his third home run of the season erased a 4-2 deficit against Bryan Station starter Wyatt Brooks in the bottom of the fifth. Andrew Willhite and Ramsey drew consecutive walks to make it possible.
“It was a fastball in,” Blair said. “Just had to put the team on my back.”
Ramsey held the Defenders (7-11, 0-8) to four hits through 4 2/3 innings.
Three of the four runs charged to him were unearned. He struck out four. His senior classmate, Trey Courtney, gave up only one hit and fanned one while notching four outs in a set-up role for Valencia. Andrew Willhite made a diving catch in right field to end Courtney's stint.
“I thought what was huge was even though we had little glitches, Connor threw well,” Willard said. “Trey came in and got a hold there, gave us an opportunity to get back in the game. I was really trying to get another run in the bottom of the sixth, but sometimes all that doesn't work.”
Bryan Station lured a pair of errant throws on the basepaths to jump out 2-0 in the top of the first. SC fought back in its half of the inning on a double to right from Ramsey, followed by Wilson's RBI single.
Two passed balls tucked between a single and a groundout cost SC another run in the third. The Cards clawed back to within 3-2 in the fourth when Garner doubled down the left field line and Valencia followed with a carbon-copy shot.
“Definitely it's picking up,” Valencia of SC's hitting. “I think it's just more of our approach. We're starting to find out what type of hitters we are, and then hit to what we can do. We have power hitters like Jacob who are gonna hit the bomb to put us up right there, and then we have other hitters like Jay who are gonna hit for average and come through in the clutch.”
Two more balls in the dirt set up Quinten Webster's RBI single to restore the Defenders' two-run advantage in the fifth.
SC failed to capitalize on Willhite's second extra-base hit of the day, a two-out triple, in the bottom of the sixth.
“We did have a bunch of doubles tonight, and Jack had that triple. Jack had a really good game,” Willard said. “Guys that don't throw hard, that's the thing is when you're out in front of balls, you pop 'em up.”
Wednesday's road loss in the second half of the Douglass series locked SC into the No. 4 seed in the district tournament, meaning the Cards will meet the Defenders again in a quarterfinal Monday, May 16.
Bryan Station will go into that game having not seen either of Scott County's top two pitchers, Joseoh Garrison (5-2) or Jack Willhite.
“We're starting to turn some heads. We didn't play that well tonight, but we started to pick it up at the end,” Valencia said. “I never lost faith. I never doubted my team. I know what type of team we are and how we can play. It just comes down to us wanting to do well and us going out there and competing.”
SC honored its seven seniors, although injured Ethan Miracle is expected to reclassify and play in 2023 by virtue of Senate Bill 128.
Evan MacCallum, Andrew Willhite and Aiden Lopez round out the upper-class roster along with Garrison, Ramsey and Courtney.
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Short Cut to Homepage
Online Poll
Should Scott County invest in making the Great Crossing Dam safer?
You voted: