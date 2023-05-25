Despite winning 20 games for the first time in the program's brief history, Great Crossing baseball had only two sequences along the way in which it scored double-digit runs in consecutive games.
The Warhawks picked a great time to keep the scoreboard operator busy with their constant drumbeat during the 41st District tournament at Western Hills.
As its encore for 15 runs and 11 hits in a semifinal rout of Frankfort, Great Crossing accumulated 13 more hits in a 12-6 thumping of Franklin County on Thursday.
“We've been working a lot on that, getting on the off-speed stuff. It's really paid off. The guys have been really focused, Hopefully we keep that going,” GC coach Greg Stratton said. “We got really good at bats and really good approaches during those two games. To put up 27 runs, that says you're doing something right, so we've got to keep that in the same area now.”
Great Crossing (22-12) got the last word after a regular-season split with both capital city opponents and maintained their lifetime hold over the district with a third consecutive championship.
Matt Lacy and Peyton Mullannix each went 3-for-4 and were named to the all-tournament team along with Nate Adkins and MVP Dustin Hoffman.
“No doubt that was the word all week,” Stratton said of the chance to make a statement after the earlier up-and-down doubleheaders. “It shouldn't have happened during the season, but it goes to show what you do in preparation before that (matters). When they realized that, it was like yeah, that should never have happened.”
The Warhawks never trailed after a five-run outburst in the top of the third inning furnished a 7-2 lead.
Four runs from the Flyers (19-13) made it a game again in the bottom of that frame, but senior left-hander Caleb Morrison turned out the lights after taking over on the mound in the fourth.
Morrison hit one batter that inning before working a pair of 1-2-3 frames. He then rallied from a pair of two-out walks in the seventh to strike out Jack Ross and slam the door.
“He just had a different demeanor about him. He was locked in. He just threw,” Stratton said. “That's what we've expected out of him all year, a lot of it as a starter. He was waiting to get in there. We saw right off that we'd made the right move.”
Zach Morris and Brenton Alcorn each went 2-for-5 to embellish the eruption at the plate for Great Crossing. Alcorn notched a triple and two RBI,
Hoffman, who had four hits against Frankfort, backed up Alcorn's three-bagger with an RBI single to provide the Warhawks' exclamation point in the sixth.
“I've said it all year that he's the one that makes us go. He can do whatever he needs to get on base, and he's been consistent with that,” Stratton said. “He's getting up there close to our hit record and stolen base record as well. He relished that type of role. He's been the one mainstay in a position in the lineup all year.”
Mullannix got Great Crossing on the board with a two-out single in the top of the first. Franklin County answered with RBI singles from Jeremy Walters and Jaciob Golson in its first trip to the plate.
GC tied it in the second when Ben Lacy singled, moved on a sacrifice bunt by Chase Coulter and scored on twin brother Matt's base hit. The Warhawks scored at least one run in 10 out of 13 innings over the two nights.
“It's been spotty this year, but now just keeping that same mindset and just doing what we've been doing here these past several days,” Stratton said. “The guys seem like they're locked in, so hopefully that continues on.”
Two errors compounded Franklin County's difficulty in the third, when Great Crossing sent 11 batters to the plate.
Morris, Adkins and Mullannix christened the go-ahead rally with singles. Matt Lacy matched Adkins' RBI before a fielder's choice off the bat of Coulter plated another.
GC reciprocated with three miscues of its own to help Franklin County close the gap to 7-6 against Warhawks' starter Dylan Jarvis.
Five of the six runs charged to Jarvis were unearned before he handed off to Morrison.
GC tallied two in the fifth to make it 9-6 on the strength of only one hit, an Alcorn single. Hoffman (fielder's choice) and Adkins (bases-loaded walk) knocked home the runs.
“He is such a many-tool player. When he gets on base, he creates havoc. He's also been somebody who hits for average and has driven in a lot of runs as well, even in that leadoff spot,” Stratton said of Hoffman.
The region draw was unkind to Great Crossing for a third consecutive year. Eliminated by Lexington foes Frederick Douglass (2021) and Lafayette (2022) in prior quarterfinal ousters, GC hosted sixth-ranked Paul Laurence Dunbar on Monday after press time.
“The way the region is set up, there's no (weak teams),” Stratton said. “Like I tell the guys, we've got to play 'em all to win, so I'd rather do it at home.”