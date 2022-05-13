H.S. baseball: Warhawks dismiss Devils to launch challenging final week
There are different philosophies about how to use the final week of the baseball regular season, tucked conspicuously between the end of the district schedule and the all-important district tournament.
Great Crossing's approach this spring clearly is to squeeze as many quality opponents as possible into that window. The start of that iron-sharpens-iron sequence — all comfortably at home — featured a quality 2-1 win Tuesday over Henry Clay and a valiant comeback bid in a 9-7 loss to No. 10 North Oldham on Wednesday.
Jacob Steele had both RBI for the Warhawks (15-12) to back up a combined five-hitter from Logan and Nate Adkins against the Blue Devils (14-14).
“It's a good win over a regional foe,” GC coach Greg Stratton said. “To gut one out like that, we needed another one to get us ready for postseason, even though it wears on my nerves and my blood pressure.”
Henry Clay took advantage of a leadoff walk to set up an ice-breaking single by Kai Aoki in the top of the second.
Unable to shuffle Steele forward after a walk in the second or plate Pilot Lukacsko following his leadoff single an inning later, GC pulled even with a fourth-inning flourish. Micah Mullins drew a leadoff walk ahead of an infield single by Brennan Liebenauer and Steele's shot up the middle for the equalizer.
“It's just trying to play small-ball, not hit home runs but put the ball in play and get on base,” Steele said. “I was looking first pitch fastball and trying to not get behind in the count, just put it in play.
Logan Adkins offset three walks with five strikeouts, including two in his fourth and final frame. Along with junior classmate Mullins, he is likely to draw one of the Warhawks' starts in next week's 41st District playoffs.
“My fastball, I was a little wild with it. I've only thrown 20-some innings,” Adkins said. “It's a really good win. They're a pretty good team.”
Nate Adkins gave up only one hit in his three shutout innings, and he earned the win after GC manufactured another run in the bottom of the sixth.
Carson Walls singled to center and Mullins walked. Brennan Liebenauer then hit a slow ground ball and hustled down the line to avoid the double play. Steele followed with another grounder that forced Henry Clay to settle for the out at first, and Walls scored.
Matt Lacy's double in the fifth inning was the only extra-base hit of the game. He was thrown out at a third trying to stretch it into a triple.
“We got a couple of good hits when we needed it. Base running was a little off, and I attribute that to a lot of non-practice days,” Stratton said. “It's just one of those things you can't get into a rhythm, and that goes with not being able to play practice, get on the field.”
Walls made a slick scoop along the third-base line and threw across the diamond to end the game after Aoki's leadoff walk and a sacrifice bunt gave the Devils a shot to pull even.
“Those are the things that you've got to do in this region,” Stratton said. “You've got to win those type of games, and you've got to play good defense. Sometimes you might not hit it very well, and you've got to scratch off a run when you need to.”
All nine runs by North Oldham (25-6) were unearned, and seven crossed the plate with two out in the top of the fourth to give the Mustangs a 9-1 lead.
Two infield errors and a dropped third strike led to the damage, wasting a quality start from Mullins, who allowed only three hits and struck out four before he was mercifully pulled in the midst of the deluge.
“It was that one inning. When you do that, and Micah was throwing well, then you end up putting more pitches on his arm,” Stratton said. “We should have been out the inning about 3-1 at worst. Those are the little things that always come back.”
To the Warhawks' credit, they immediately answered with five runs in the bottom of that frame, all with two out. An error extended the rally, leading to consecutive RBI singles from Mason Wiley and Walls and a two-run double by Mullins.
Steele pitched three scoreless, one-hit innings of relief to keep GC within reach. Mullins got aboard on an error and scored on a passed ball in the seventh, and Grant Stewart's single and a walk by Peyton Mullannix put the potential tying run on base with two out.
Chance Edmonds capped his complete game by freezing Lacy with a strike on the corner to end it.
“I tell 'em all the time we're never out of it, 'cause we can swing it and we can score runs,” Stratton said. “The biggest thing I have to tell them is don't play that scoreboard. You've just got to keep battling and keep playing, and things happen.”'
GC hosts its Warhawk Classic this weekend against Green County (6 p,m. Friday), Newport Central Catholic (10:30 a.m. Saturday) and Walton-Verona (6:30 p.m. Saturday).
That sets up an 8 p.n Tuesday district semifinal against Western Hills, with whom GC split the regular-season series. The winner goes to the 11th Region tourney.
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
