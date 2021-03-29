It was a year too late for everyone’s taste, but Monday night featured all the festivities to be expected from a high school’s inaugural varsity baseball game.
Banners touting “opening day” greeted spectators as they walked through the brick-and-iron front gate and underneath the throwback, covered grandstand at Great Crossing.
Warhawk 2020 graduates Seth Heil, Gabe Hogsten and Coye Bays – all of whom had their senior season unceremoniously pulled out from under their cleats by COVID-19 – threw ceremonial first pitches. Current GCHS student Bella Spencer hit the national anthem out of the park.
“We’ve waited a long time, right around two years since we all came over here,” GC senior third baseman Seth Benner said. “We practiced almost every day, just grinding to get to this moment right now. It felt pretty good getting out there, seeing all the fans, being able to have fans.”
The game? Well, it had its moments, both entertaining and promising. And the landmark, cherry-on-top victory? It will have to wait at least two more days.
Opening-night anxieties gave away to some modest, late-inning opportunities, but GC fell to visiting Boyle County, 5-1, under a bluebird sky in the fading twilight.
“It was a good game. They made plays, and we just didn’t get that timely hit when we needed it,” Great Crossing coach Greg Stratton said. “That was the big key.”
GC couldn’t overcome a solo home run by Eli Glasscock in top of the first and a three-run bomb by Kamron Myers in the third.
Myers’ blast, a near carbon-copy of Glasscock’s no-doubter over the left field wall, followed a walk by Glasscock and a single from Luke Gaffney.
The Warhawks didn’t put a ball in play until the second inning, and that potential rally was short-lived when the Rebels cut down Jake Faherty trying to take third base after a dropped fly ball in shallow right field.
“We had some base running (mistakes). We took too many pitches, especially early in the game, and I think that was more jitters than anything,” Stratton said. “But overall, not bad. There’s things to build upon.”
Benner scored the Warhawks’ lone run after his two-out double in the fourth. He scampered home when Jacob Tirlea hustled down the line after a chopper to the right of the mound and coaxed a late, high throw.
The hosts stranded two runners in both the fifth and seventh frames.
Senior starter Nathan Eldridge cruised into the fifth for the Rebels until walking Zac Lyons walked and then plunking Colin Nicholson with one out.
Grant Stewart’s sacrifice bunt put both in scoring position for leadoff man Micah Mullins, but Eldridge coaxed a roller to Connor Samons at third and quelled the threat.
“If we could have gotten the timely hit there, a 4-3 game changes a lot of things,” Stratton said.
Boyle County reliever Jack Briese struck out the side in the seventh, working around singles by Lyons and Nicholson.
Eldridge rarely let GC get comfortable in the batter’s box during his six-inning stint, allowing only two hits while striking out eight.
“He would do a little stutter step with his leg. He threw a lot of off-speed,” Benner said of Eldridge. “I saw like two, maybe three fastballs (all night) if that. Second time up he threw me a curveball, and I knew it was coming and hit it to the right center gap for a double.”
GC pitchers Cole Traylor, Logan Adkins and Austin Meade combined for nine strikeouts. Jake Faherty made a stellar diving catch in center to back up Meade and save two runs in the top of the seventh.
Lyons was 2-for-2 and GC’s only repeat hitter. Glasscock and Cole Sims each had two hits apiece for the Rebels, who were 12th Region semifinalists in 2019.
“When they don’t have the varsity experience that they would have had from playing last year, that makes a big difference,” Stratton said of his club. “It’s something they’re learning from and that we talk about every day. We’ll get better as we move along.
“A lot of tonight was jitters and getting past that. Now game one is in the books, and we can settle in here and get ready to go. District games are not too far out, just a couple weeks, so we’ve got to get ourselves ready for that.”
It was the first of five home games this week for Great Crossing, which welcomes George Rogers Clark on Wednesday, Mercer County on Thursday, and Conner and Woodford County for a Saturday double dip.
Faherty, whose fastball has been clocked in the mid-90s and who is signed with the University of Arkansas, is Wednesday's expected starter.