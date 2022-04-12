H.S. baseball: Warhawks fall to Seahawks in Florida farewell
Walks aren't unlucky by nature, but a superstitious volume certainly sank Great Crossing baseball's hopes Thursday in its spring trip finale.
Thirteen free passes propelled the South Lakes Seahawks of Reston, Virginia, to a 10-6 triumph over the Warhawks at Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach, Florida.
Peyton Harris punctuated his prolific week near the sand and surf with a triple and three RBI for Great Crossing (7-6). Carson Walls, Peyton Henderson, Jacob Steele and Drake Byrd also had hits in the Warhawks' school vacation finale.
GC relievers Caleb Morrison and Myles Lawrence combined for 2 1/3 innings without allowing an earned run, but the Warhawks couldn't capitalize and complete the comeback.
South Lakes overcame an early 2-0 deficit with six runs in the top of the third inning.
The Seahawks tacked on three more tallies in the fifth and one in the seventh.
Two batters with NCAA Division I futures led the seven-hit attack for South Lakes, which overcame five errors.
Jake Stiehl, signed with Virginia Commonwealth, was 2-for-3 including a triple and three RBI, while James Quinn-Irons, who will play at George Mason, was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI.
Walls started off with a single in the GC first, and South Lakes mishandled consecutive bunts by Brennan Liebenauer and Mullins to load the bases.
A wild pitch resulted in the first run, and a sacrifice fly by Harris plated another. Bunts continued to pose problems for South Lakes, which coughed up Grant Stewart's for a third error. An offensive interference call essentially produced a double play to end the inning and abbreviate the chance for a big windfall.
Stiehl‘s bases-clearing triple highlighted Souih Lakes’ six-run third. Mullins and Harris got two of those runs back on sacrifice flies.
Two walks and two hits batsman preceded a double by Quinn-Irons to fuel the fifth for South Lakes. The Warhawks snapped back with a two-out RBI triple by Harris.
A sacrifice fly by Mason Wiley made it 9-6 in the sixth, and Walls walked to put the potential tying run at the plate before a catch by Quinn-Irons in center silenced the threat. Two walks, a passed ball and a wild pitch pushed across the final run for South Lakes.
GC returns home for a 41st District series against Western Hills (5-10). The teams play Wednesday in Frankfort and Thursday in Georgetown, both at 5:30 p.m.
