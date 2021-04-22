A winning streak is one thing. Lately, Great Crossing baseball is breaking opponents’ spirits before they can even get out of the first inning.
GC served up its second 10-run opening frame of the season Tuesday evening in a 16-3 district rout of Franklin County, the Warhawks’ eighth consecutive victory.
“Going up on the scoreboard like that, coming out on fire helps our pitchers out a lot,” said senior third baseman Seth Benner, who tripled in the first inning and hit a mammoth home run in the third. “It also puts pressure on the other team. They just basically lay down.”
In the past six games, Great Crossing (8-2 overall, 3-0 district) hasn’t scored fewer than three runs out of the gate. And coach Greg Stratton admitted there’s some concern about having not been tested when the games inevitably grow more challenging.
“You kind of get into that rhythm of expectation and assuming,” Stratton said. “A good 2-1 game, which we’re going to run into here soon, we’ve got to be able to mentally handle that and not having a big cushion.”
Two-run singles by Grant Stewart and Colin Nicholson, a two-run double from Beniam Bond and a run-producing triple off the bat of Seth Benner were the highlights of a scintillating start that saw 16 Warhawks walk up to the plate.
All 10 runs were unearned.
Last time GC scored 10 runs in its opening frame, Corbin rallied with 11 of its own before the Warhawks walked off with a wild win.
There was no danger of such a turnaround in this one, although the Flyers (2-7, 1-2) modestly cut the lead to 10-3 before Benner crushed a home run in the bottom of the third, his fourth of the season.
“I had to remind them what happened before,” Stratton said. “The other team starts chipping away, and before you know it, it’s back to a reasonable amount. We don’t want to play the scoreboard, and that’s hard for them to get used to doing. We’ve just got to put them away, and we did a good job of that later on.”
“It’s hard, but we’ve got to keep the focus.” Benner added. “I think we did a pretty good job of it tonight. I have faith in our team to keep working and doing our thing.”
Great Crossing received a third consecutive complete game win from Cole Traylor. The Kentucky Christian University signee scattered seven hits and struck out four.
“He’s been throwing extremely well. He wants the ball in the big games, and right now he’s getting it,” Stratton said. “He’s a competitor. But to have somebody like that, the defense has got to play, and the defense has been playing.”
Bond, Benner, Stewart, Nicholson and Tirlea each had two hits. Nicholson and Stewart knocked in three runs apiece. Bond, Benner, Tirlea and Aidan Foster also chalked up multiple RBIs against five Franklin County pitchers.
Great Crossing is batting .403 as a team and has scored double-digit runs in seven of its eight victories.
“Our first and second games, we should have done better, but it is what it is,” Benner said. “We kind of took it to heart, took it personally and worked off that. Then we started doing what we’re doing now, and we’re going to keep it up for the rest of the season.”
The same two teams met Thursday at Franklin County (2-7, 1-2).
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.