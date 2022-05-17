H.S. baseball: Warhawks tune up for tourney with Classic win
- By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
-
-
- Comments
Between all the runs Great Crossing baseball has scored the past two seasons and the rain-ravaged schedule the Warhawks have endured much of this spring, it's easy to underestimate or even forget about their pitching depth.
Nathan Beaven became the third different GC starting hurler to carry a no-hitter into the fifth inning in recent weeks. He kept Green County's hands tied long enough for the bats to awaken in a 7-1 win Friday at the second-annual Warhawk Classic.
“He threw the ball really well. He pitched an inning the other night, got some rest, came back and was a little more relaxed today,” GC coach Greg Stratton said. “He's one that he takes it to heart. He learns from those things and goes out there and works on it.”
Beaven allowed only three hits and one unearned run before departing with one out in the sixth. He pitched to contact with one strikeout and one walk, drawing the Dragons into countless fly balls and pop-ups.
It was the eighth time in the past 10 games that Great Crossing (16-13) allowed three runs or fewer, a stretch that included Jacob Steele's no-hitter against Frankfort and Aidan Schorsch's two-hit shutout of Grant County on back-to-back evenings in late April.
District playoff opponents this week may not see any of those faces glaring at them from the hill, with Logan Adkins and Micah Mullins expected to draw the starts.
“It's been phenomenal. We couldn't have asked for a better performance from Nathan, and then Nate (Adkins) came in and closed the job,” second baseman Matt Lacy said. “We lost a few pitchers, but then Nathan, Micah, Nate, Aidan, Logan, they worked their butts off all offseason to fill in the gap. You wouldn't even know that we graduated a bunch of pitchers.”
Saturday's second day of the round-robin was dampened first by a fall-from-ahead, 6-5 loss to Newport Central Catholic, then a round of afternoon storms that wiped out an evening game against Walton-Verona.
GC scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and three more in the sixth to break away from Green County (15-12-1).
Sophomore catcher Zach Morris capped his 3-for-3 evening with a hit in both innings, including an RBI single in his final at-bat.
“I can't say enough about that young man and what he does,” Stratton said of Morris, who has platooned with senior Peyton Harris and junior Pilot Lukacsko behind the plate. “Even when he's on the bench, he leads the pitching staff, He takes 'em into the pen and works 'em. He knows the game and he loves it. It's hard to find guys that just love to catch.”
Morris led off the fifth with a line drive to center field, setting the table for RBIs by Mullins (infield single) and Harris (double).
Nate Adkins took over from Beaven and notched the final two outs after Green County got the potential tying run to the plate in the top of the sixth. GC responded by doubling the lead, starting with a walk by Peyton Mullannix and Lacy's gap double.
“It's really a confidence booster when you see the ball drop,” said Lacy, who was 2-for-3 along with Harris. “I think that really broke the game open for us. We started tacking on runs after that.”
Mullannix, Steele, Carson Walls and Mason Wiley each contributed a hit to the Warhawks' parade of a dozen.
Defense was solid, as well, punctuated by a Stewart to Lacy to Steele double play in the seventh.
“We're setting a big record with that. (Stewart and Lacy) work at it. We work them during the offseason, but they worked it at continuously just those two,” Stratton said. “I don't know what that number is now, but they've been phenomenal. The pitcher's best friend is that double play.”
Lacy gloved a line drive against Newport Central Catholic to start a Great Crossing twin takedown for the third consecutive game.
“Probably from August to January, we have practices where all we do is shortstop/second base double play feeds,” Lacy said. “I can tell you everything about Grant on double plays, where he wants it, the speed he wants it. We spend so much time on it.”
GC's offense went silent after five runs in the bottom of the second against NewCath. The Thoroughbreds denied the Warhawks a weekend sweep by taking the lead with three in the top of the sixth.
Lacy was stranded after a one-out double in the sixth, and the Warhawks went down consecutively in their final raps.
RBI singles by Lacy and Wiley and a run-producing double from Stewart erased a 3-0 deficit in the second. GC scored two more runs on wild pitches.
Schorsch gave up only one earned run over five innings, striking out five. Lacy was 3-for-3 for half the Warhawks' six hits.
“When we've got the chance, we need to swing the bat and get some runs on the board,” Stratton said. “We've got to get the runs on and take the pressure off our pitcher so he can throw his game.”
GC will host Western Hills in the 41st District semifinals at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
Recommended for you
Short Cut to Homepage
Online Poll
Should the Scott County Fiscal Court help restore the 1825 Choctaw Academy?
You voted: