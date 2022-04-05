H.S. baseball: Warhawks win spring break opener in Florida
- By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
Great Crossing baseball continues to dominate weekend games and/or neutral sites.
The Warhawks stayed unbeaten in five such contests that fit that description Sunday, cruising to an 11-6 victory over Greenup County at Jackie Robinson Training Complex, located at historic Dodgertown in Vero Beach, Florida.
It was the first of five games this week in the Sunshine State for Great Crossing (6-4).
Westfield of Chantilly, Virginia, held GC to three hits in a 6-0 shutout Monday morning.
The Warhawks faced Bullitt East later on Monday.
Pilot Lukacsko continued his hot streak at the plate for GC with a triple, a single and three RBI against Greenup. Micah Mullins went 2-for-4 and knocked in a run.
Jacob Steele and Ben Lacy each had two RBI, while Mason Wiley, Carson Walls and Grant Stewart joined Lukacsko with two runs scored.
Logan Adkins pitched five strong innings for Great Crossing, holding Greenup County (7-2) to one run until the top of the fifth. Adkins scattered seven hits and struck out two.
Caleb Morrison started an inning-ending double play to punctuate a scoreless sixth inning, and Myles Lawrence was touched for only an unearned run in the seventh.
Carson Wireman and Logan Bays each had two hits for the Musketeers.
Great Crossing jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Walls walked and scored on the triple by Lukacsko, who raced home on a passed ball.
Consecutive hits by Wireman and Bays cut the lead in half in the top of the second, but GC responded with six runs in the bottom of the third to take command.
The Warhawks' first four batters reached base in that frame, punctuated by Lukacsko's two-run single. Steele provided another two-run knock later in the inning and scored on a balk.
Greenup County fashioned four in the fifth. The Musketeers had the bases loaded with the tying run at the plate and one out before Adkins coaxed a ground ball to Matt Lacy at second base and a fly to Brennan Liebenauer in right field to end the threat and close out his stint.
Ben Lacy's single gave GC two of those runs back in the bottom of the inning. Wiley singled, stole second and scored on Mullins' hit to make it 11-5 in the sixth.
Wiley belted a double while Mullins and Stewart delivered singles, but that was the extent of GC’s offense against Westfield.
Liebenauer was outstanding in a scoreless, four-inning relief stint. He allowed only two hits while striking out four.
Three errors cost the Warhawks against the Bulldogs, who pounded out eight hits and put all the runs on the board by the top of the third inning. Westfield’s Jason Cheifetz struck out 11.
