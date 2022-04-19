H.S. baseball: Warhawks, Wolverines split district series
Great Crossing baseball made 41st District its personal playground last season, winning eight games including the tournament semifinal and championship with ease.
The pastime is a funny game, though, and back-to-back battles against a divisional opponent aren't supposed to be a breeze. GC got a taste of that reality in its series with Western Hills, coasting 16-1 at home Thursday night before absorbing its first-ever loss to a capital city rival 7-2 Friday in Frankfort.
It was a tale of two grand slams. Grant Stewart smashed one, his fifth home run of the season, to send GC on its merry way in the series opener. After walks loaded the bases in the third inning of the rematch, Lincoln Parrish pounded a ball out of the yard to break a 1-1 tie.
Stewart, who hit one round-tripper last season, trails only five players in the entire state in the power category this spring. The senior shortstop is two swats behind Gavin Faulkner of Frederick Douglass, Patrick Forbes of Bowling Green and Hayden Jones of Taylor County, who share the lead with seven.
“It felt like the furthest one I've hit so far,” Stewart said. “I lifted a lot over the summer, just hitting the weights. I've been getting more fastballs too.”
In addition to the home run, Stewart belted a double and finished with four RBI.
Peyton Harris singled, walked twice, had a sacrifice fly and drove in three.
Great Crossing notched nine hits and took advantage of 10 walks.
“When (Stewart) does what he's supposed to do and staying on top of the ball, he's been hitting lights out like that all year. His power's increased. We've just got to keep him focused,” GC coach Greg Stratton said. “(Harris) had a little slump in Florida, but he's done well, stayed consistent.”
Logan Adkins took advantage of the support, striking out three and walking only one in his abbreviated complete game. He scattered four hits.
The Warhawks' overshadowed the Wolverines' run out of the gate with five in the first inning, four in the second, three in the third, and four more to hit the early mercy rule threshold in the fourth.
“We talked about that all week, come out punching,” Stratton said. “Punch first and get 'em down and just keep doing that. Make the plays that we've got to make and come out swinging the bats. Usually after a week without playing it's hard sometimes, but they did a good job with what we needed to do to jump on 'em.”
Carson Walls, Brennan Liebenauer, Pilot Lukacsko and Harris drew walks to tie it. GC jumped in front on a passed ball and plated two more on a single by Jacob Steele.
Matt Lacy punctuated the inning with an RBI single for Great Crossing, which had been trying to play Western Hills since Tuesday with no cooperation from the skies.
“We've got a great (fieldhouse) facility, so we can go in there and hit and field,” Stewart said. “I think we performed really well for not being on the field for a while."
Adkins retired the side in order in the second, struck out Logan Disponette to leave the bases loaded in the third and worked around an error in a quiet final frame.
“He did well, and mainly keeping the ball down,” Stratton said. “They've got about three guys that can swing it that he kept the ball down except for that first inning, but he learned from that.”
Walls singled, Lukacsko was hit by a pitch and Harris walked ahead of Stewart's sure thing to left in the second.
“Last year he had a little bit of a struggle,” Harris said of Stewart. “He played a big defensive role for us, but he put in a lot of work in the offseason, and it's showing up at the plate. I'm really proud of that dude.”
Liebenauer's single and Harris' sacrifice fly produced runs in the third.
Harris had the only hit in a fourth-inning farewell that was a symphony of walks, errors and passed balls.
The run output matched GC's second-highest of the season after an up-and-down Florida trip that was far more beneficial than the two wins and three losses it put on the ledger.
Eight walks and two errors were too much for GC to overcome in the encore, even though it allowed Western Hills only three hits.
Two of those belonged to Parrish. Kemper Dotson also had a double for the Wolverines.
Kaden Allen's RBI groundout put Western Hills up 1-0 in the first.
Great Crossing pulled even on a solo home run by Micah Mullins in the second but didn't cash in again until the sixth, when Liebenauer singled, took second and third on a passed ball and scored on a hit by Harris.
GC faces what becomes a pivotal two-game set against Franklin County, starting Tuesday at home. The Flyers host Wednesday's rematch.
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
