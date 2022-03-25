H.S. baseball: West Jessamine spoils GC's home opener, 13-2
In the aftermath of all the pregame pomp and circumstance prior to Great Crossing's baseball home opener and West Jessamine's late bus arrival Wednesday, the Warhawks shut down the Colts in the top of the first and second innings and scratched out a pair of runs in their first raps.
Easy night in progress, right?
Those were proven faulty suspicions in short order. West Jessamine awakened with seven runs in the top of third frame, tallied three more in both the fourth and fifth and returned to the highway 13-2 winners by virtue of the mercy rule.
“With two runs, you're not gonna win games in this area,” GC coach Greg Stratton said. “They're gonna put the ball in play, and we've got to catch it. For whatever reason tonight we just weren't catching it.”
Both teams committed four errors, but the Warhawks' failure to fully capitalize on a flurry of free opportunities left them vulnerable when they returned the favor.
On the heels of a Saturday doubleheader sweep of Lexington Christian and Corbin in which Great Crossing (2-2) pounded out a total of hits, Matt Lacy's double and Carson Walls' single — both in the fifth and final frame — were the Warhawks' only marks in that column against the Colts.
West Jessamine (4-2) doubled up Lacy when Mason Wiley lined to shortstop Aubrey Kearns, who flipped to Andrew Wilkins at second.
Walls' infield hit and a wild pitch mildly threatened to extend the game, but West Jessamine reliever Mason Clark struck out Drake Byrd to end it early.
Hayden Smith no-hit the Warhawks through three with eight strikeouts. Both runs against him were unearned.
“Once he got into a groove, he kept throwing that little slider in there on us and we were letting it go, but it was breaking right across the plate,” Stratton said. “ He did a good job with that. We weren't attacking like we usually do, putting the ball in play. That's the stuff that we've got to get back to doing.”
Ryan Long was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI for West Jessamine, whose resume already includes three one-run games, including a win over 2021 state semifinalist Danville.
Cooper Morton and Chandler Dampier each joined Long with a pair of hits from the heart of the Colts' order. Dampier also drove in three.
“Anybody can beat anybody at any given time,” Stratton said of the topsy-turvy results throughout the central part of the state so far this spring. “It's who comes with the energy and who wants to play and who battles.”
GC looked like that team early. Junior starter Micah Mullins shook off Kearns' leadoff single and a wild pitch, coaxing a comebacker from Riley Uhls before striking out Long to strand Kearns at third.
The Warhawks immediately loaded the bases in the bottom of the first, with walks by Nate Adkins and Jacob Steele sandwiching a miscue that allowed Byrd to reach safely.
Peyton Harris grounded out in a fielder's choice to put Great Crossing on the board, and Byrd raced home to make it 2-0 when the ball got away from the Colts after courtesy runner Peyton Mullannix's steal of second.
What had the makings of a huge inning evaporated when Smith struck out Grant Stewart swinging, then painted the corner for a called third strike against Mullins.
“That's the things that we talk about all the time. When we put the pressure on the defense, we capitalize on it, so we've got to keep that up,” Stratton said. “You've got to jump on 'em. It's the same thing as Saturday. We jumped all over those guys, and that's what we have to do. Tonight after scoring two we just stopped.”
Morton doubled to lead off the West Jessamine but was caught at third trying to test Harris' arm on a pitch in the dirt. Mullins nicked Dampier with a pitch before roaring back with strikeouts of Silas Marshall and Eli Nickell.
Smith fanned the side in the GC second to work around a misjudged and booted flyball that put Lacy on third.
“In the first two innings we left three or four runners on, and especially two of them were at third,” Stratton said. “We've got to get them in with less than two outs. If you put up a four or five spot, that changes the complexion of things.”
Great Crossing paid the price for those failures to convert in the third, when West Jessamine gained momentum from consecutive walks to open the inning, then another hit batsman to load the bases.
Long's single to center pulled the Colts even at two. After another walk hastened Mullins' departure, Dampier greeted Myles Lawrence with a two-run single. Marshall followed with an RBI double, and a misplay of Nickell's grounder yielded two additional runs.
“Walks and errors, and I really don't know where (the errors) came from after how we played Saturday. We played lights-out on both sides of the ball Saturday,” Stratton said. “Of course it happens, but those are the plays that we have to make, that we normally do make, and tonight we just didn't do that.”
