Last year's Scott County baseball team developed a reputation for having the top-of-the-staff pitching and station-to-station quickness to knock off the toughest teams on its schedule.
Early returns show this season's Cardinals flaunting those same propensities, and having sophomore left-hander Jack Willhite working the marquee game every week is no small reason.
Willhite hit his prescribed, cold-weather pitch count on his eighth strikeout in the top of the fifth inning Wednesday evening at Sutton Field. That was plenty of time to keep No. 7 Woodford County flailing and buoy SC to a sizable lead that held up for a 6-4 win and a split of the home-and-home, county-line series.
“It's all about dealing with the cold and just being able to go out there four-plus innings,” said Willhite, who exited with a 5-1 lead after 80 pitches. “You've just got to be able to get in that groove. It'll come as the season does.”
Six days after spinning four no-hit innings in a no-decision at No. 20 Lexington Catholic, where Scott County (2-2) saw a two-run lead slip away in the bottom of the seventh, Willhite scattered five hits and walked only one.
As a freshman, Willhite was SC's No. 2 or 1B behind now-graduated ace Joseph Garrison and weaved an ERA of 2.42 while averaging more than a strikeout per inning, numbers that belied a hard-luck 1-6 record.
“He left the game at Catholic ahead 3-1. He's had two really, really good outings for us throwing the ball,” SC coach Scott Willard said. “Jack reminds me a lot of Jordan Fox when he pitched here. He always wants to pitch against the best teams. I told him this would be one of our toughest games this week, and he said, 'I want to throw against Woodford.'”
Woodford County (2-3) broke open Tuesday's tie game in Versailles with four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and four more in the sixth of a 10-2 triumph.
Having a chance to get right back on the horse mimicked the challenging 42nd District schedule that the Scott County will tackle starting in April, and the Cardinals never trailed in the rematch.
“They play their district (back-to-back) like that, and we do,” Willard said. “When (Woodford coach Paul Patterson) called me and said do you want to play it like we do district games, I said yeah, it would be great to do it like that.”
Jay Wilson was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI for SC. Connor Caudill also drove in a run.
Teaming with Wilson in the upper quadrant of the Cards' batting order, Justin Stevenson, Paul Garner and Shawn Rowe combined for five stolen bases and kept the Yellow Jackets' heads on a swivel throughout.
“We're fast. We've got some guys who can run, so that helps. I told them going into the season our thing was gonna be stealing bases and bunting to help try to manufacture some runs for us,” Willard said. “I asked 'em yesterday, 'How many home runs have we hit?' They said we haven't hit any. So that's not the way we're gonna be able to play. We're gonna have to play a little different, which I like playing that way.”
Touched for two first-inning singles, Willhite set the tone with two strikeouts, one swinging and one looking, to wiggle out of the jam.
Willhite benefited from a flurry of gems with the glove, starting with Garner ranging toward the left field line to backhand a line drive for the initial out of the third.
“I was throwing pretty far outside,” Willhite said. “Defense behind me helps out with that too, especially outfield play. Shawn, Paul, Justin helped me out there.”
Stevenson backed up to within a few steps of the center field wall and flagged down a deep fly ball to end the fourth and freeze a Jacket runner at third base.
Luke Valencia canceled a leadoff walk in the fifth with the play of the night, ranging to his right from second base and flipping the ball to shortstop Sebastian Arden for the force out.
Willhite struck out the next batter, Brandon Bishop, before handing the ball to Willard and walking into a mass congratulatory exodus from the SC dugout.
“I was leaving fastballs knee-high and they (had a) couple of barrels, but other than that I was getting a lot of swings and misses,” Willhite said.
Alex Coyle (3-for-4, two doubles), Collin Kemp (2-for-3, double) and Brayden Burton (1-for-4, two RBI) furnished most of Woodford's offense.
A Kemp double and a balk broke the shutout shortly after Willhite's departure, but Tyler Robinson worked a scoreless sixth with two strikeouts.
Three errors in the top of the seventh produced three unearned runs and put third SC pitcher Arden in a quandary, but he struck out Landon Corum on three pitches and got a fly ball from Jonah Branham to Caudill in right for the final out.
“We did enough on offense. We had six runs, five hits,” Willard said.”I tell them all the time in high school baseball if your runs and hits are close together, you've had a pretty productive day offensively. That's what we try to do. It doesn't look good when you score two runs and you've got 10 hits.”
Scott County's lead grew from 2-0 in the first to 4-0 in the third and 5-0 in the fourth.
Stevenson walked and Garner singled to ignite the opening frame. Two pitches in the dirt delivered the first run, and another scored on Wilson's base hit.
Wilson capitalized again in the third with his double after Garner got aboard on a two-out error and stole second. Another wild pitch padded the lead.
An inning later, Arden walked and went to second when Valencia was hit by a pitch. Arden eventually raced home after an errant pick-off throw.
SC countered Woodford's run in the fifth with a Valencia walk, Robinson bunt single and Caudill sacrifice fly.
“T-Rob came up with that push bunt for a hit. That kind of stuff, and being able to run the bases, putting a little pressure on the defense,” Willard said. “They're kinda learning, and it's good for us to see good pitching to get ready for the district, because Henry Clay, Sayre and Douglass have some studs.”
Garner (2-for-3, double), Wilson (1-for-3, double) and Rowe (1-for-3, RBI, two stolen base) kept SC afloat in the series opener.
Three Cardinal errors combined with four repeat hitters for the Yellow Jackets — Coyle, Nolan Asher, Ryan Cecil and Taylor Penn — sank any chance of a sweep. Cecil, Kemp and Penn teamed up to knock in seven runs.
“We looked terrible honestly, so to come back and beat a top-25 team in the state makes our program look a lot better,” Willhite said.
“I don't know what the rest of the week is gonna bring, but it's good to split with Woodford,” Willard added. “We were tied with 'em 2-2 (Tuesday), had a chance to go ahead and just struck out too many times.”