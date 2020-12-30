Although few fans are expected to be allowed in high school gymnasiums during the upcoming basketball season, the Birds' Nest Broadcasting Network will have you covered.
For the third consecutive winter, the News-Graphic will anchor an ambitious schedule involving all of the county's varsity teams.
Together with NFHS Network, the newspaper is scheduled to provide commentary for a total of 25 regular-season Scott County and Great Crossing boys' and girls' games.
News-Graphic sports editor Kal Oakes delivers play-by-play, while Derek Varney is the primary color analyst.
The broadcasts may be viewed on NFHS for a $10.99 monthly subscription. That fee entitles the subscription to watch all varsity, junior varsity and freshman games played in both the SCHS and GCHS gyms, even those for which there is no commentary.
Each of the Birds' Nest featured games also will have a free audio simulcast at news-graphic.com and on the paper's YouTube platform.
Last year's basketball games as well as this year's home football broadcasts are archived at NFHSNetwork.com and are available with the monthly subscription as well.
Dates, times and featured games are subject to change both due to weather and of course the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The tentative broadcast schedule is as follows:
Monday, Jan. 11- Scott County at Great Crossing boys, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan, 12 – Bryan Station at Scott County girls, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 15 – Franklin County at Great Crossing boys and girls, 6 and 8 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 18 – Walton-Verona at Scott County girls, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 19 – Western Hills at Great Crossing boys and girls, 6 and 8 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 22 – Madison Central at Great Crossing girls, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 25 – Frederick Douglass at Scott County girls, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 26 – Oldham County at Scott County boys, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 29 – Henry Clay at Scott County boys, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 1 – Henry Clay at Scott County girls, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 5 – Great Crossing at Scott County boys, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 6 – Lexington Catholic at Great Crossing girls, 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 16 – Bryan Station at Scott County boys, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 18 – Lexington Christian at Scott County boys, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 19 – East Jessamine at Great Crossing boys, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 23 – Collins at Scott County boys, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 24 – Highlands at Scott County girls, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 26 – Holy Cross Covington at Scott County boys, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, March 5 – Lexington Catholic at Scott County girls, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 6 – Bardstown at Scott County boys, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, March 9 – Ryle at Great Crossing girls, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 11 – Lexington Christian at Great Crossing boys, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 12 – Carroll County at Scott County boys, 7:30 p.m.
