Famous name

Billy Hicks, shown coaching here in one of his final games at the 2019 KHSAA Sweet 16, is now commemorated by the name of the tournament he helped launch more than 25 years ago. The former Toyota Classic is now the Billy Hicks Classic presented by Bluegrass Orthopaedics and scheduled for December 6-10 this year.

 James Scogin
Time marches on, and traditions evolve while keeping vital connections to their proud past.
 

Tags

Recommended for you