Time marches on, and traditions evolve while keeping vital connections to their proud past.
With the Toyota Classic transitioning to a new title sponsor after more than a quarter century, tournament officials and a new marquee supporter deemed this year's event a perfect time to honor the man instrumental in starting it all.
The annual showcase at Scott County and Great Crossing, scheduled this season for Dec. 6-10, will be known going forward as the Billy Hicks Classic presented by Bluegrass Orthopaedics.
“It is an honor to put my name on it,” Hicks said. “I guess it could be the opposite. You finish up your career and everybody wants to kick you out the door and forget about you. So it is an honor. It's something to have your name applied to that.”
Upon arriving at SC for the 1994-95 season, Hicks — who retired in 2019 as the only Kentucky basketball coach with more than 1,000 career wins — joined forces with Dr. Dallas Blankenship, Billy Parker Sr. and other school and community leaders to launch the tournament.
Strategically scheduled in January at the time to separate it from the countless holiday tournaments in the region, the Classic rapidly emerged as a boon to basketball and beyond.
“When you look back on your career, it's something good we did. Getting the Toyota Classic was good not only for Scott County basketball, but it really helped all sports in Scott County,” Hicks said. “The tournament really got going when Sonny Denniston started raffling the car off and everybody started making money. Our athletic programs then had everything we needed. Before it wasn't like that. We were on a shoestring budget.”
Once an eight-team boys' tournament with Saturday cameo appearances by the county's middle school and youth league teams, the newly minted Billy Hicks Classic presented by BGO will expand from four days to five, furnishing time for a full eight-team girls' bracket as well.
Until now the tournament featured a four-team round robin on the girls' side.
“When we considered names for the tournament, Billy Hicks immediately came to mind,” Superintendent Billy Parker Jr. said. “The name Billy Hicks is synonymous with long-term sustained excellence, and we know the Billy Hicks Classic will be a first-class event. We are honored that Coach Hicks would allow us to put his name on a tournament that means so much to our community and thankful for our presenting partners at Bluegrass Orthopaedics.”
Hicks, who couldn't avoid the spotlight while guiding the Cardinals to two KHSAA Sweet 16 championships and seven trips to the state final, admitted that part of the equation doesn't come naturally.
“I'm more big on laying low,” Hicks said. “I never have been a 'me' person, but if they think it'll help Scott County and help the tournament, then I will do anything I can to help Scott County.”
Lexington-based Bluegrass Orthopaedics supplies athletic trainers and sports medicine to both Scott County and Great Crossing.
It has become a familiar name to local sports fans for its sponsorship of the season-opening football Battle of Elkhorn Creek doubleheader the past two summers.
“Bluegrass Orthopaedics has been committed to the Bluegrass Region for over 25 years. This commitment extends beyond just caring for our patients, but also focusing on the communities in which we serve,” Bluegrass Orthopaedics’ director of business development Andrew Carlson said.
“The health and safety of our high school student-athletes is of the utmost importance, and our commitment to Scott County High School and Great Crossing High School is just one example of this mission. We cannot think of a better individual to (honor with) this event and highlight this important charity and scholarship fund. We are excited to partner with our local high schools to bring an exciting week of basketball.”
Holy Cross Covington and Franklin County are among the boys' programs scheduled to join Scott County and Great Crossing this December. The field for the expanded girls' tournament is to be announced.
Hicks said the winter celebration quickly grew into a year-round conversation piece in the community when some of the country's prep powerhouses and future college stars rolled into town.
“It really was a special time,” Hicks said. “It got to be any time I would run into anybody as Kroger or the courthouse or whatever, it was, 'Hey, who all's in the Toyota Classic?' We were bringing in teams from all over the country and the best teams in the state. It really grew into a big thing.”
The shift in sponsorship is symbolic of a new era.
GC opened in 2019-20 and was involved in the pageantry for the first time.
That was followed by an outright cancellation due to COVID in 2020-21, then a date change from January to December last season.
“The pandemic has hit, and it's taken a lick from the pandemic, but I think now by having two schools the thing can take on a whole new life and become bigger and better than it ever was,” Hicks said. “They got the girls involved. It’s something special for the whole community.”
