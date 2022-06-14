H.S. basketball: Great Crossing's Moreno receives Missouri offer
By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
With the summer AAU basketball circuit and recruiting cycle just underway, rising sophomore Malachi Moreno of Great Crossing High School picked up his first Power Six scholarship overture this weekend.
Moreno announced Saturday on Twitter that he has received an offer from the University of Missouri of the Southeastern Conference.
A 6-foot-11 center, Moreno plays off-season ball for Indiana Elite and earned rave reviews earlier in June for his performance at the Super Sophomore Camp in Atlanta.
In a synopsis on its social media platforms, the camp noted that Moreno “was dominant on both ends of the floor during 5-on-5 play and very impressive in skills stations work in the morning on day one.”
The scouting report went on to describe Moreno as a “versatile big man who has nice feel for the game, can handle, pass and shoot — yet attacks the rim with thunderous dunks.” It added that he is “no raw big ... (with a) high IQ, plays hard, has multiple skills … prototype big in today's basketball.”
Moreno also recently led Great Crossing to the championship in the Georgetown College team camp, where the Warhawks routed the rival Scott County Cardinals, 52-18, in the final. GC went undefeated and took home the title from all three levels, varsity, JV and freshman.
On the heels of an eighth-grade campaign in which Moreno set the single-game scoring record in Great Crossing's young history. Moreno enjoyed a breakout freshman campaign highlighted by a pair of triple-doubles on the road at Western Hills and Oldham County.
Moreno averaged 11.9 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots per game on the way to all-11th Region honors. He shot better than 58 percent from the field.
The younger brother of Michael Moreno, a star at Easterm Kentucky University, Malachi previously received his first NCAA Division I offer from EKU.
Based on the buzz throughout the Midwest and South, many more are on the way.
NextUp Recruits, which will host Moreno at its Elite Exposure camp on June 25, recently described Moreno on its Twitter feed as “one of the top prospects in the state of Kentucky with a ton of upside.”
In dropping a highlight film of Moreno's exploits at a recent showcase, DeadStock Visuals pronounced Moreno “one of the most intriguing prospects Kentucky has seen in a while.”
Moreno was one of four freshmen — joined by Vince Dawson III, Junius Burrell and Gage Richardson — to start for Great Crossing last winter.
The Warhawks went 27-7, won their initial 41st District championship and reached the 11th Region semifinals for the first time.
