Less than a week after falling victim to a sneaky road assignment north on Interstate 75, Great Crossing boys' basketball didn't let it happen again Friday night.
Malachi Moreno blocked a potential game-tying shot from the right baseline with three seconds remaining, and GC escaped St. Henry with a 57-55 win.
The Warhawks (23-5) dealt the Crusaders (12-11) only their second defeat since Jan. 13 and avoided a third recent loss away from home after prior slips against Lexington Catholic and Grant County.
It was also only the fifth win by single digits for Great Crossing, following earlier close victories over George Rogers Clark, Lyon County, Ashland Blazer and Spain Park (Alabama).
Gage Richardson led balanced GC with 13 points, including all three of the Warhawks' 3-pointers.
Moreno added 12 points and 10 rebounds before his second swat of the evening slammed the door on St. Henry.
Junius Burrell combined 12 points with five assists. Vince Dawson III and Jeremiah Godfrey each furnished eight points, with Godfrey supplying six blocked shots and five rebounds.
Great Crossing shot 51.2 percent and only exceeded St. Henry's turnover total by one. St. Henry's surprising 32-26 edge in the rebound category, including 15 by way of the offensive glass, kept the Crusaders in contention for the upset.
Matt Resing paced the Crusaders with 20 points and seven rebounds. Jack Grayson and Braden Fedders chipped in 11 points each.
GC used a 19-11 advantage in the second quarter to lead 34-27 at the half and stretched that margin to a dozen, 43-31, with 4:50 remaining in the third period.
St. Henry scored the next six points, but four in a row from Dawson seemingly restored order and made it 47-37 with 2:58 to go in that stanza.
Grayson and Resing sandwiched threes around a basket by Christian Martin to bring St, Henry within two, 53-51, at the 6:05 mark of the fourth, and a second-chance layup by Resing tied it.
Godfrey delivered a go-ahead basket prior to a Moreno dunk off a dime from Dawson. Resing's reverse layup again reduced the gap to two, and St. Henry drained more than a minute off the clock in an effort to tie or win at the end of regulation.
The Crusaders grabbed another offensive carom after a Godfrey block to extend that possession, but Richardson latched on following the rejection by Moreno.
Lady Cards plunder Pirates
For the second straight winter, Scott County earned a satisfying, late-season girls' basketball win over Berea, this time on the road.
Tyra Young delivered a double-double of 10 points and 13 rebounds in the 45-34 victory.
Armed with a modest 23-21 lead at halftime, SC (7-17) held Berea (15-11) to six points in the third quarter and seven in the fourth to halt a four-game losing streak.
Belle Banner bolstered the Lady Cards with nine points and seven rebounds. Dymon Percell, N'mya Summers and Maleiyah Moore each added six points to help Scott County prevail in a game that featured six lead changes.
SC scored 20 of its points courtesy of 16 Berea turnovers. The Lady Cards won the battle on the boards by double digits, 32-22, preventing the Pirates from controlling the tempo in a half-court contest.
Abigail Beard tallied 12 points for Berea. Sophie Brewer notched nine.
Cooper contains Scott County
Scott County didn't give its six boys' basketball seniors the send-off for which it hoped Saturday in a 67-38 loss to Cooper on senior day.
The teams played a tight preseason game on a neutral court, but the Cardinals (10-19) couldn't recover from a first quarter in which they scored only four points and fell behind by 16.
It was 35-14 at the half and 51-23 going into the fourth quarter.
Scott County shot only 6-for-17 from the field in the first half, while Cooper (13-11) was a toasty 12-for-18.
Free throws also stretched the Jaguars' margin throughout. Cooper canned 15 of 16 from the line, while SC was perfect but earned only three attempts.
Da'Quis Brown led Scott County with 14 points while JZ Middleton added eight, both in their final home game.
SC's other seniors are Nick Mosby, Micah Glenn, Quade Miles and Eli Moody.
Yamil Rondon topped all scorers with 16 points for Cooper. Andy Johnson and Gavin Lutz each contributed 11.
Scott County travels to reigning state champion George Rogers Clark to wrap up the regular season on Thursday. Monday's game between Bryan Station and Frederick Douglass and a possible coin flip will determine whether SC is the No. 3 or No. 4 seed in next week's 42nd District tournament.