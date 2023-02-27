Great Crossing girls' basketball and Scott County boys' and girls' hoops wrapped up the regular season with road losses last week.
No worries, really, since the good, bad and ugly all essentially get erased from the record book with the tip-off of district tournament action this week.
SC absorbed an 80-56 defeat from reigning KHSAA boys' state champion George Rogers Clark in Winchester.
On the girls' side, SC saw its two-game winning streak snapped in a 63-34 loss to Madison Central at Berea College, while GC fell 66-53 at Newport Central Catholic.
Nick Mosby delivered a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds, including 3-for-6 from 3-point range, for Scott County (10-20).
The Cards hit 10 of 23 from beyond the arc on the evening, including three triples from Larmarion McGrapth (11 points) and two by JZ Middleton (eight points). Quade Miles and Phillip Grimes each drained their only attempts.
Overall, GRC (22-5) was more efficient with 56.9 percent shooting overall, headlined by 8-for-15 from deep. Reshaun Hampton hit five of those 3-pointers to account for all 15 of his points.
Jerone Morton led four Clark County Cards in double digits with 19 points, four rebounds and three steals.
Trent Edwards amassed 15 points, five rebounds and four blocked shots. Sam Parrish piled up 12 points, nine boards and five assists.
GRC stretched its lead at every checkpoint, starting with a 20-15 opening quarter. The margin grew to 42-30 at halftime and 61-41 after the third period.
Eaglin’s 33 points too much for Lady Hawks at New Cath
In its trip north, Great Crossing couldn't slow down the Newport Central Catholic tandem of Caroline Eaglin and Delaney Green.
Eaglin finished with 33 points for New Cath (16-9), heavily seasoned by 14 in a whopping 24 trips to the free-throw line. She added nine steals and five rebounds.
Green gained most of her 19 points on a 5-for-12 outburst from 3-point range.
Eight lead changes and four ties made for an entertaining first half before Great Crossing (18-12) went without a field goal over the final four minutes and fell into a 35-25 halftime deficit. GC made multiple overtures to within seven points before New Cath pulled away down the stretch.
Ava Schureman and Raegan Barrett shared the team-high 12 points for the Lady Warhawks. Barrett snagged 16 rebounds, leading Great Crossing to an overwhelming 50-29 advantage on the glass.
The Warhawks' dual downfall: 27.9 shooting and 17 turnovers.
Adrianna Brown chipped in seven points and Kaylee Ray six for GC.
Lady Cards score only six in first half against Eagles
A sluggish start sank the SC girls, who scored only two points in the opening period and six in the first half, shooting 3-for-17 while Madison Southern built a 34-6 lead.
That margin topped out at 32 for Madison Southern (18-12) midway through the fourth quarter. Hadley French tallied 21 points and Bella Moberly 14 to lead the Eagles.
Ashlan Estep added nine for Madison Southern, which turned 25 Scott County turnovers into 27 points.
Maleiyah Moore (nine points), Belle Banner (six) and N'mya Summers (five) paced the Lady Cards.