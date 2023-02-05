In another sign of a young team's continued progression against the odds, Scott County mostly kept pace with 18-win Bishop Brossart on Saturday afternoon in a 54-45 loss to the All-A girls' basketball power from Campbell County.
H.S. basketball: Sayre slips past SC boys; Lady Cards fall at Bishop Brossart
- By Kal Oakes sports@news-graphic.com
After 25 consecutive losses to Scott County in 42nd District boys' basketball entering this season, Sayre decided one watershed win deserved another.
Sayre, currently second place out of five teams after years of being the All-A underdog in a tradition-rich district, completed its season sweep of SC with a 69-60 victory at home Friday night.
Scott County (8-16, 1-4) played catch-up all evening after scoring only eight points in the opening quarter. The Cards closed the gap to a single possession with about two minutes go, but the Spartans (16-6, 4-1) squirted away thanks to a hot streak from the free-throw line.
Nick Mosby led SC with 13 points and five rebounds. Filling the void for injured Larmarion McGrapth (ankle), Noah Gallagher hit double digits in the first half and finished with 12 points and seven boards. Micah Glenn combined 11 points with six assists.
Davis Miller showed the way for Sayre with 20 points. Ian Reesor wound up with 18 points, including 10-for-14 from the line, and seven rebounds.
Graham Johnson (12) and Brock Coffman (10) also propelled the Spartans. Johnson, Miller and Coffman combined to hit six of eight from 3-point range, where Sayre was 7-for-16 overall.
Sayre out-rebounded Scott County by a harmful 36-24 margin and was 14-for-20 at the charity stripe compared to the Cards' 6-for-8 showing.
JZ Middleton and Quade Miles each hit a pair of 3-pointers to help SC awaken from its recent slumber in that category. The Cards nailed six shots from deep and connected at 58 percent (18-for-31) from inside the arc.
SC trailed 15-8 after one period but cut the gap to 32-26 at halftime and 50-46 entering the fourth period.
Close loss to tough NKY opponent
SC (6-14) never trailed by more than 10 points in the contest but couldn't overcome the Lady Stangs' fourth-quarter slowdown after the hosts entered that stanza with a 45-36 advantage.
Maleiyah Moore piled up 16 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals before fouling out in the closing seconds. The Lady Cards welcomed Tyra Young back to the lineup and reaped seven points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals from their lone senior.
Kierstin Young and N'mya Summers each supplied six points and combined for a dozen rebounds. Dymon Percell added five points.
Jill Planeaux led all scorers with 18 points for Bishop Brossart (18-6), which tops the win column in the 10th Region, where George Rogers Clark is the prohibitive favorite. Molly Kramer contributed 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Bishop Brossart took advantage of 25 foul calls against Scott County but never completely pulled away thanks to a spotty 16-for-32 showing at the free-throw line.
SC also struggled there, sinking only nine of 19.
