H.S. basketball: Warhawks second in Shelbyville showcase
- By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
-
-
- Comments
SHELBYVILLE — The next step in the anticipated ascent of Great Crossing boys' basketball is for the Warhawks to consistently show they belong on the same court with perennial powerhouses and Sweet 16 fixtures.
While everyone involved is careful to issue the disclaimer that it was only a summer tournament, GC's showing over the weekend in arguably the state's most prestigious off-season showcase suggested that it should be part of that conversation next winter and beyond.
With a lineup dominated by rising sophomores and supplemented by two significant senior transfers, Great Crossing reached the championship game of the 64-team Titans Rockets Summer Shootout and had Louisville Trinity on the ropes before dropping a 57-56 decision in unconventional, sudden-death overtime fashion.
Drae Vasser, whose energy and explosiveness fueled the Shamrocks' surge from a 14-point deficit, was fouled on a run-out after the Warhawks missed a jumper and tip-back attempt that would have sealed the deal.
Vasser, whom Great Crossing faced last season when he played at Jeffersontown, sank the resulting free throw to slam the door.
Both teams caught rim with their attempts in the closing seconds of a one-minute overtime period prior to the abbreviated finish, including Junius Burrell's attempt to repeat his game-winner from the top of the key against 2022 state runner-up Warren Central in Saturday's quarterfinals.
“I thought he should have got a little deeper there. Instead of taking a three, I thought he should have taken the same shot he took yesterday,” GC coach Steve Page said. “He got into the lane and kind of stepped back. I thought he should have taken one more dribble and then stepped back. That kid was a little longer than him, so I know he wanted to get it off there.
“In overtime I probably should have gone with the staple play. I kind of drew something up, and we didn't run it right, Kids were worried in sudden-death about being the one that took that last shot, so we were very, very tentative. I thought Jeremiah was coming in to end the game with a follow dunk. And then I'm not the guy that talks about fouls, but I hate that the game had to end on a close call. I didn't think we got (Vasser) any worse than anything else that happened in the game. But at the same point, if that was us I'd want the foul called.”
Vasser finished with 17 points and Cam McClain 16 for Trinity, which has been overshadowed in its city by Male since beating Scott County in the 2019 state title game.
The Shamrocks sent their big message of the weekend with a 60-48 semifinal victory over George Rogers Clark, which is coming off a state title without losing to a Kentucky opponent.
Great Crossing returns four starters from its touted Class of 2025, and each played a pivotal role early in ushering the Warhawks to a 26-12 lead midway through the first half.
“That's a heck of a team over there,” Page said. “We didn't think we were gonna win by 20 points. I'd be lying to you if I said I wasn't a little surprised we got up, what, 13, 14 points? We knew they'd make a run.”
Vince Dawson III punctuated a tremendous tournament with a team-high 12 points for Great Crossing, His sophomore classmates Burrell, Malachi Moreno and Gage Richardson each added eight.
Moreno, GC's 6-foot-11 center, added nine rebounds and two blocks on the heels of 14 points and 15 boards in a 64-56 semifinal ouster of Woodford County. Dawson delivered 20 points, Burrell 18 and Richardson 10 against the Yellow Jackets.
“We had a pretty solid weekend,” Dawson said. “One day we were missing one of our key players, Jeremiah, and still beat the defending state runner-ups. That shows the potential this team has if we put the work in this season.”
Great Crossing also benefits from the addition of experienced transfers Trey Skaggs (Madison Central) and DeJohn Blunt (Bourbon County via Henry Clay).
Skaggs nailed a corner three during GC's attempt at an early getaway from Trinity. Blunt scored seven of his 11 points to counter the second-half run from the Shamrocks.
“It was a good game, down to the wire. Losing on the last free throw, there's really nothing we can do about that,” Blunt said. “I've been playing with them for about four months. It's been a really good experience. I think I fit in well. I try to bring energy off the bench, play defense, go downhill and get a bucket when I can.”
GC used a 6-0 run on free throws by Burrell, Godfrey and Blunt to grab a 56-51 lead with 3:20 remaining in regulation.
The Warhawks wouldn't score again. Blunt's block anchored a key defensive stop after Trinity dribbled out the final minute to take the final shot at the end of regulation. Moreno won both jump balls to put Great Crossing in the overtime catbird's seat.
“Momentum shifted, and we never really adjusted the way that they did until it was too late,” Dawson said.
In one stretch, 15 consecutive Trinity points were the result of 3-pointers, including a pair from McClain to take a huge bite out of GC's 31-21 halftime advantage.
“They run that high ball screen. Give them credit. They made a lot of threes,” Page said. “We've got to do a better job containing that and closing out on shooters a little bit more. But they've got three guys who can use that ball screen.”
Second and third-chance buckets from Trinity also hurt Great Crossing down the stretch.
“The good and the bad about having a 6-11 kid, he gets most of the rebounds, so the other kids think, 'Malachi's gonna get that rebound,' so they kind of sit and watch sometimes,” Page said. “Especially offensively. It drives me crazy offensively, because he'll be up there knocking the ball loose, and they'll be standing flat-footed at the foul line, where if they would just cheat in they could get some loose change off what he does.”
Still, it was hard to complain about the end result of a three-day grind in which Great Crossing toppled South Oldhan, Louisville Eastern, North Oldham prior to the signature wins over Warren Central and Woodford County to make the final.
Games were played in 20-minute, running-time halves at the event, which was launched in 2019 primarily as an opportunity for Kentucky players to get national exposure in one-stop shopping for major college coaches. There were separate 64- and 32-team brackets.
Dawson led GC with 19 points and nine rebounds in a 57-50 victory over North Oldham in the round of 16. Burrell added 11 points, Moreno 10 points to go along with nine rebounds and three blocks, and Blunt eight.
Burrell benefited from the shooter's roll with two seconds remaining to stave off Woodford County, 54-52. He finished with 14 points. Dawson again topped the Warhawks with 20. Moreno coupled eight points with 15 rebounds.
“This tournament should be a statement to all the teams in the state this year,” Dawson said.
“We played hard, showed a lot of people that we play with heart, and I think we'll be in the top five for preseason,” Blunt added.
With one game remaining against district rival Franklin County, Great Crossing is 24-4 for the summer. Most of those games are abbreviated or played with running time and in a short window. Certainly the success in the short haul is still seen as a harbinger of good things to come.
“Last year I think we were 22-8 in the summer and had a good season,” Page said. “I told the kids it's not a direct correlation, but at the same time I do believe there is a correlation between summer and what happens during the season mentally as much as anything when you can compete and beat teams like that.”
Scott County also played in the showcase. The Cards were entered in the 32-team bracket and lost a consolation-round game to Paul Laurence Dunbar on Sunday. They lost to Letcher County, 50-40, and defeated Louisville Collegiate, 57-50, on Saturday.
Indianapolis Cathedral, led by 5-star recruit Xavier Booker, knocked off Lyon County and Frederick Douglass on Sunday to win the 32-team bracket. Kentucky's John Calipari, Michigan's Juwan Howard and Bruce Pearl of Auburn were among the coaches in the house to assess Booker and others.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Short Cut to Homepage
Business Services
Online Poll
What is the best way to beat the summer heat?
You voted: