Great Crossing boys' cross country captured the team title Saturday in the annual Double S Stampede at Scott County Park.
GC's total of 60 points topped Woodford County (78), Augusta (102), Lexington Catholic (104) and Montgomery County (119) in the nine-team field.
Georgetown runners claimed three of the top four spots in the boys' finish, led by the Lexington Catholic one-two punch of sophomore John Reinhart (16:56.44) and senior brother David Reinhart (17:10.62).
Carter Russell topped the Warhawks in fourth with a time of 18:00.81 over the 5,000-meter distance.
Jake Swicegood, winner of the Finley 5K later in the evening, warmed up with a 12th place result in a time of 19:08.75, immediately followed by teammate Aidan Bailey (19:15.12).
Keith Johnson (18th, 19:40.62) and Rhett Barber (21st, 20:03.31) rounded out the GC scoring pack.
Jacob Olsen led the charge for Scott County in 20th with a 19:54.03 clip.
Woodford County won the girls' race, chased by Lexington Catholic, Trinity Christian, Montgomery County and Great Crossing.
Eighth-grader Claire Inabinet (15th, 23:12.97) and seventh-grader Allison May (18th, 24:06.66) provided a strong tandem for Scott County.
Amanda Deo (27:23.62) led the charge for GC in 32nd.
Elementary and middle school races supplemented the program on the biggest day of the year for distance runners in the county.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.