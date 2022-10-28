With a fifth-place finish and by a margin of two points, Great Crossing boys' cross country made the cut in the Region 6 Class 3A meet Saturday at Masterson Station in Lexington and raced its way into this week's state championship.
Bourbon County's course in Paris will host the KHSAA showcase, with the Warhawks' portion set to hear the starter's pistol at 3 p.m.
GC's top five runners amassed a total score of 133, nudging past Henry Clay for the qualifying position.
Lafayette won the regional with 49 points, followed by Tates Creek (66), Paul Laurence Dunbar (70) and George Rogers Clark (122).
Aidan Bailey was the top performer for GC. The senior finished 14th in a field of 76 with a time of 17:14.51 over the 5,000-meter route.
GC junior Keith Johnson also broke the 18-minute barrier at a clip of 17:59.68 and wound up 27th, heading up a Warhawks' pack that successfully held off the Blue Devils' third through fifth runners.
Despite nursing an injury at the end of the season, senior Carter Russell soldiered on to a time of 18:13.14 in 29th, one spot of ahead of freshman Dylan Russell, who posted a personal record of 18:17.10.
Sophomore Cole Swartz (33rd, 18:19.99) rounded out the scoring for the Warhawks. Jacob Marcum (49th, 19:32.65) and Andrew Feeback (72nd, 22:21.22) also competed.
Emerson Bishop, a freshman, led a young Scott County contingent in 47th, clocking in at 19:22.88. The Cardinals finished 11th with a team total of 337.
GC (231 points) and SC (250) finished ninth and 10th, respectively, in the girls' race.
Cards' sophomore Jaiden Lazarin was the county's top runner in that event, taking 30th in 22:51.60. Shelby Shepard (33rd, 23:00.20) paced the Warhawks.