On the fly

The boys' cross country team from Great Crossing earned the right to compete at Saturday's KHSAA Class 3A state championship.

 Photo submitted
With a fifth-place finish and by a margin of two points, Great Crossing boys' cross country made the cut in the Region 6 Class 3A meet Saturday at Masterson Station in Lexington and raced its way into this week's state championship.
 

