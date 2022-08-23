Great Crossing boys’ cross country cut the ribbon on its 2022 season in style Saturday with individual and team victories in the Run for the Water Barrel, hosted by George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester.
Led by senior Carter Russell’s winning time of 17:35.53 over the 5,000-meter course, Great Crossing (50 points) edged GRC (53) for the title.
Russell’s classmate, Aidan Bailey, was next in line for the Warhawks in fifth with a time of 18:23.59. Only a few hours later, the same duo of Russell and Bailey went one-two in the Finley 5K for SIDS research.
Freshman Dylan Russell (13th, 19:51.41), junior Keith Johnson (15th, 20:01.59) and sophomore Cole Swartz (16th, 20:04.78) rounded out the scorers for Great Crossing.
Great Crossing also had an outstanding showing in the girls’ race, placing third as a team.
Henry Clay (42) won the event over Dunbar (65), while GC (78) topped Model (105), Jackson County (114) and a team from Scott County Middle School (127).
Freshman Lilian Clouse (24:41.62), senior Shelby Shepard (24:58.22) and freshman Alaina Snell (25:24.47) packed into the 12th to 14th spots for the Lady Warhawks.
Two more ninth-graders, Grace Wolfenbarger (28th, 27:41.06) and Brenda Juarez (30th, 27:55.12), rounded out the fast five.
Eighth-grader Allison May of SCMS was the top county runner in the girls’ division, notching ninth with a time of 24:09.81.
