Great Crossing High School boys’ cross country earned a collective trip to the KHSAA state championship meet for the first time in school history, while Scott County stars Tyler Walker and Erin Luckett punched their tickets with top-five individual performances in the Region 6 Class AAA meet Saturday morning in Winchester.
GC’s team total of 104 points was good for fourth place, putting the Warhawks squarely in the top half of the field and above the state cutoff.
Carter Russell topped the Warhawks, finishing ninth with a time of 17:43.76 in the five-kilometer event. Jake Swicegood (14th, 18:19.28) and Kaiden Johnson (15th, 18:20.7) ran stride-for-stride acorss the line to bolster GC’s bid.
Rhett Barber (29th, 18:56.53) and Aiden Bailey (42nd, 19:18.84) rounded out the Great Crossing scoring quintet. Will Barrett (47th, 19:34.8) and Jacob Marcum (48th, 19:40.71) also completed the damp, chilly race.
Anderson County (56) won its first-ever Class AAA regional title over Lafayette (75) and Tates Creek (96). GC led Henry Clay (111) and Paul Laurence Dunbar (123) in the final qualifying positions.
Walker continued a sensational senior season in which he has finished first or second in every race. Lafayette’s Will Cahill completed a come-from-behind win in 16:03.71, with Walker a close runner-up in 16:11.84. Next week’s state meet is at the new Bourbon County High School course, where Walker has twice posted a personal record time this season.
Jordan McHugh (16:56.73) and Mason Pierce (17:07.34) were third and fourth for Anderson County, followed by Philip Lamartiniere (17:15.66) of Tates Creek.
Luckett, also a senior, was fifth with a time of 20:43.7 in the girls’ race, trailing only the one-two punch of Addison Moore and Maggie Twehues of Woodford County and the three-four tandem of Victoria Holliday and Morgan Remley of Lafayette.
Overall winner Moore (18:43.7) is a seventh-grader. Her Yellow Jackets won the team title, 29-76, over Dunbar. Henry Clay (81), Tates Creek (101) and Montgomery County (138) rounded out the state qualifying teams.
Scott County edged Great Crossing, 197-202, in the field of nine.
Competing for the Cards along with Luckett were Stephanie Trusty (52nd, 26:40.4), Caroline Burton (55th, 27:27.3), Anna Grace Ferguson (58th, 28:55.8) and Chloe Hinton (61stm 29:52.6).
Luka Brown led the Warhawks in 29th place with a 22:33.6 clip. Next in line: Hannah Johnson (43rd, 25:08), Amanda Deo (47th, 25:40.7), Evelyn Johnson (56th, 27:56.7), Grace Leach (63rd, 30:20.1) and Jordan Wallin-Swanson (64th, 30:59.2).
