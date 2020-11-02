Tyler Walker’s case as perhaps the greatest distance runner in the history of Scott County High School is complete.
Already owner of he Cardinals’ 5-kilometer record for his exploits earlier in the season, Walker wrapped up his career with a fifth-place finish in the KHSAA Class AAA state meet at Bourbon County Park in Paris.
Walker completed the route in 16:05.40, only a few strides behind region rival Will Cahill (16:04.57) of Lafayette in the field of 282.
Jackson Watts of Madisonville-North Hopkins was AAA individual state champion with a time of 15:41.83, narrowly beating Brady Masters (15:42.23) to the ribbon.
Nolan Hester of St. Xavier won the bronze medal, also eclipsing the 16-minute barrier (15:50.64) and leading his Tigers to the team title.
St. X (93 points) prevailed over Conner (116) and Trinity (143), followed by Daviess County (221) and Greenwood (248) from the west.
It was also an outstanding day for Walker’s classmate, Erin Luckett.
She finished 53th, in the top 20% of the girls’ AAA field, reaching the wire in 21:05.47.
There were no seniors in the individual top seven of the girls’ meet.
Madison Central sophomore Ciara O’Shea won the race in 18:15.37, easily outdistancing freshman Tula Fawbush of Oldham County (18.57.19) and Woodford County seventh-grader Addison Moore (19:06.20).
Oldham County captured the girls’ team title with ease, using its pack behind Fawbush to finish with 58 points.
Assumption (134) edged Ryle (137) for runner-up honors, followed by Daviess County (151) and DuPont Manual (158).
Also in the boys’ meet, Great Crossing High School made its first-ever appearance as a team at state and wound up 28th out of 36 teams.
It was a stellar showing for the youthful Warhawks, who featured only one senior in their competing pack of seven.
Carter Russell, a sophomore, and Jake Swicegood, a junior, each finished among the top 100.
Russell paced GC in 74th with a time of 17:57.28. Swicegood just missed the 18-minute threshold at 18:07.39 and was credited with 91st.
GC’s lone senior, Kaiden Russell, returned to the meet after qualifying as a team with Scott County earlier in his career. Johnson took home 161st place with a time of 18:44.97.
Also scoring points for the Warhawks were freshman Rhett Barber (207th, 19:15.6) and sophomore Will Barrett (209th, 19:18.13).
Aiden Bailey (246th, 20:01.17) and Jacob Marcum (262nd, 20:28.72) rounded out the Great Crossing contingent. Both are sophomores.
Walker never failed to finish in the top five during a stellar senior season that included a pair of wins. One of those was on his home course in the Double S Stampede in September.
Twice during the campaign, Walker set a new personal record while competing on the Bourbon County course.
This year’s state meet was moved to the new site after being held exclusively at Kentucky Horse Park since the early 1980s.
In order to achieve social distancing, attendance was limited, and the event was held over two days, with the Class AA meet Friday afternoon and the AAA and A competitions on Saturday.