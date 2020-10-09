The senior cross country resume stands at two wins and a personal record in three races for Scott County's Tyler Walker.
Walker raced to victory Saturday afternoon in the open boys' division of the Louisville Cross Country Classic, a massive, two-day event featuring youth and collegiate runners at Tom Sawyer State Park.
A winning time of 15:38.6 in the five-kilometer event gave Walker an 18-second margin over his closest pursuer, Chase Atkins of Hopkinsville.
After winning the Double S Stampede at Scott County Park on Sept. 19, Walker shattered his career-best while finishing second in the Bourbon County Charge a week later.
Warhawks back in Bourbon
Great Crossing cross country returned to Bourbon County for the second consecutive Saturday, finishing sixth with a team total of 167 points in the Hopewell Invitational.
Jake Swicegood was the top Warhawk in 15th place with a time of 17:48.6.
Not far in his tracks was Kaiden Johnson, 23rd in 18:20.4. Rounding out the scoring contingent for GC were William Barrett (47th, 19:14.5), Rhett Barber (50th, 19;22.8) and Jacob Marcum (57th, 19:45.8).
Also representing Great Crossing in the field: Nolan Cash (71st, 20:08.1), William Wilson (83rd, 21:28), Keith Johnson (86th, 21:36.8), Scott Pierson (90th, 22:00.3), Tyler Spears (100th, 23:31), Shad Parret (113th, 26:59.3) and Taylor Crump (117th, 29:03.6).
GC was one shy of the five girls needed to post a team total in the meet.
Evelyn Johnson led the Warhawks with a time of 28:38.9 in 56th, three spots ahead of Amanda Deo (28:59). Emilie Milburn (64th, 31:24.6) and Noelle Eubanks (67th, 34:00.1) completed the Great Crossing pack.