Tyler Walker of Scott County stands outside the finishing area after his second win of the season at last Saturday's Louisville Classic.

The senior cross country resume stands at two wins and a personal record in three races for Scott County's Tyler Walker.

Walker raced to victory Saturday afternoon in the open boys' division of the Louisville Cross Country Classic, a massive, two-day event featuring youth and collegiate runners at Tom Sawyer State Park.

A winning time of 15:38.6 in the five-kilometer event gave Walker an 18-second margin over his closest pursuer, Chase Atkins of Hopkinsville.

After winning the Double S Stampede at Scott County Park on Sept. 19, Walker shattered his career-best while finishing second in the Bourbon County Charge a week later.

 

Warhawks back in Bourbon

Great Crossing cross country returned to Bourbon County for the second consecutive Saturday, finishing sixth with a team total of 167 points in the Hopewell Invitational.

Jake Swicegood was the top Warhawk in 15th place with a time of 17:48.6. 

Not far in his tracks was Kaiden Johnson, 23rd in 18:20.4. Rounding out the scoring contingent for GC were William Barrett (47th, 19:14.5), Rhett Barber (50th, 19;22.8) and Jacob Marcum (57th, 19:45.8).

Also representing Great Crossing in the field: Nolan Cash (71st, 20:08.1), William Wilson (83rd, 21:28), Keith Johnson (86th, 21:36.8), Scott Pierson (90th, 22:00.3), Tyler Spears (100th, 23:31), Shad Parret (113th, 26:59.3) and Taylor Crump (117th, 29:03.6).

GC was one shy of the five girls needed to post a team total in the meet.  

Evelyn Johnson led the Warhawks with a time of 28:38.9 in 56th, three spots ahead of Amanda Deo (28:59). Emilie Milburn (64th, 31:24.6) and Noelle Eubanks (67th, 34:00.1) completed the Great Crossing pack.

