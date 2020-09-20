It was a Scott County senior sweep at Saturday's Double S Stampede, the annual cross country meet contested across the hills and valleys of Scott County Park.
Tyler Walker dominated the boys' 5-kilometer race by a margin of nearly a full minute, while classmate Erin Luckett also was an authoritative winner in the girls' competition.
Walker won the title last season and finished second as a sophomore. His triumphant time of 16:18.7 remarkably was almost identical to the course record of 16:18.37 he set a year ago.
Luckett (21:30.2) latched onto the elusive victory after finishing third in each of the past two stampedes.
The only male runner representing SCHS, Walker was far ahead of runner-up Mason Pierce (17:14.5) of Anderson County.
Anderson County (34 points) won the team title in the event over Tates Creek (41) and Great Crossing (65).
The Warhawks packed three runners into the top 10, led by fifth-place freshman Carter Russell in a time of 18:24.2. One spot back was junior Jake Swicegood (18:43.2), followed by senior Kaiden Johnson (18:53.9) in ninth.
William Barrett (20:22.7, 27th) and Aiden Bailey (20:55.1, 29th) completed GC's scoring quintet. Both are sophomores.
Juniors Nolan Cash (21:39, 35th) and Scott Pierson (22:03.9, 37th) also raced for Great Crossing.
Luckett led the ladies' pack over Sophie Nordyke of North Hardin Christian, whose runner-up clip ws 21:47.7.
Tates Creek produced three of the top five scorers after displacement of individual runners and captured the girls' team title, 28-46, over Trinity Christian of Lexington,
Scott County (88) took third, followed by Nicholas County (104), Model (117) and Great Crossing (118).
Luke Brown was the top finisher for the Warhawks. The sophomore posted a time of 23:33.6, good for 13th.
Closest to the head of the pack of the remaining Cardinals was senior Emily Spencer in 23rd with a result of 25:03.6.
Also contributing to the Cards' third-place total were sophomore Stephanie Trusty (28:36.4, 41st) and seniors Caroline Burton (29:59.5, 45th) and Anna Grace Ferguson (30:19.2, 47th).
Chloe Hinton (31:17.5, 50th) completed the Cardinal contingent.
Amanda Deo (26:56.6, 34th) followed Brown in the rundown for Great Crossing. Completing the Warhawks' pack: sophomores Evelyn Johnson (30:58.4, 49th) and Emilie Milburn (31:59.3, 52nd) and junior Noelle Eubanks (35:20.4, 56th).
Mark Reinhart, a fourth-grader representing co-host St. John School, won the boys' elementary school two-kilometer event in a time of 7:20.3.
Varsity, junior varsity, middle school and elementary races were contested all day long, with staggered starting times from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. in order to promote social distancing.