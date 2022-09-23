Great Crossing boys' cross country won its second festival of the season in impressive fashion Saturday, leading the pack in the Double S Stampede at Scott County Park.
Carter Russell finished second to pace the Warhawks, covering the 5-kilometer course in a time of 17:19.91, trailing only Grant County's Lincoln Herald.
Aiden Bailey was a strong fourth at 17:31.31, neck-and-neck with third-place Jonathan Swartz of West Jessamine.
The seniors led GC to a score of 45 points at the front of the 16-team field, comfortably ahead of Lexington Catholic (68) for the top spot. West Jessamine was third with 76, followed by Anderson County and Jackson County.
Keith Johnson (10th, 18:33.28), Dylan Russell (14th, 18:45.06) and Cole Swartz (15th, 18:51.41) rounded out the GC scoring quintet.
Emerson Bishop led Scott County, which did not have the required numbers to compete for the boys' team title, with a time of 20:22.88, 42nd in the field of 151 runners.
Great Crossing (152) and Scott County (163) finished fourth and fifth in a 10-team girls' field.
Shelby Shepard led GC in 26th at 23:19.88, just ahead of SC competitors Jaiden Lazarin (29th, 23:45.78) and Allison May (30th, 23:46.78).
Mark Reinhart of St. John School won the middle school boys' race, finishing the 4K distance in 16:16.91. Koen Johnson was fourth in 17:02.59 for Scott County Middle School.
Lyric Bandy of SCMS took fourth on the girls' side in 18:41.41.
