Having a bye week in the final game of Kentucky high school football's regular season might be the ideal scenario for a team on the cusp of the playoffs.
The second-best situation is probably facing a worthy opponent that will prepare you for next week and beyond. That's the environment in which both local programs will find themselves Friday night.
Red-hot Scott County (8-1), up to a tie for No. 5 in the Associated Press Class 5A poll and ranked No. 11 regardless of class by MaxPreps, will host 4A No, 1 Lexington Catholic (8-1) at Birds Nest Stadium.
Great Crossing (7-2) hits Interstate 64 West to Shelbyville for a contest with Collins (6-3) and its Mr. Football candidate, Kenyon Goodin.
Both games kick off at 7:30 p.m.
Home is also where SC hopes to be in all but one round of the playoffs for as long as the Cardinals are able to stay in the championship chase.
Last week's 22-13 win over Class 6A power Ballard was monstrous in terms of the RPI rankings that will be used to seed the KHSAA state quarterfinals and semifinals. Scott County vaulted to second behind only Frederick Douglass in that rundown.
The Cardinals would at least stay there with a win over the Knights, and even with the loss, thanks to its impressive winning percentage and strength of schedule, SC would remain in the top five.
Scott County will host Cooper High of Union in next week's opening round before likely trekking north to Fort Thomas Highlands for the district championship on Veterans Day.
GC likely played its last home game in a 42-0 senior night victory over Grant County last week, although a win over Collins would certainly build confidence going into the opening round of the postseason at Covington Catholic. The winner of that one can expect a trip to Frederick Douglass for the second round.
Last year's showdown between SC and Lex Cath came down to a missed field goal in the rain as the final seconds ticked away, allowing the Knights to sneak away with a 41-40 victory.
The Cardinals would love to turn the tables from yet another 2021 result after avenging losses to Franklin County, Bryan Station and Ballard thus far.
Two blocked kicks sandwiched around a game-changing fumble recovery by Luke Valencia were pivotal in last week's win.
SC's defense gave up only one touchdown on a long pass play by Ballard, ending a streak of 14 consecutive quarters without having surrendered a score.
All-district performers Valencia and Elijah Adams at linebacker, JaSante Harmon at defensive end, Cam Keller at nose guard and Paul Garner at free safety lead the Cardinals' defense, which has surrendered just over 200 yards per game. Subtracting the statistical outlier of a 41-0 loss to powerful Douglass, SC has permitted only 10.4 points per game in its other eight contests.
That group will be tested by Catholic QB Jackson Wasik, whose three touchdown passes willed the Knights to their signature win, a 28-27 come-from-behind triumph over reigning 4A state champion Boyle County on Oct. 7.
The Knights have gone unchallenged since then, blanking Bourbon County, 49-0, and blowing out Anderson County, 63-8. Lex Cath also beat a quartet of 6A opponents in Ryle, Henry Clay, Pleasure Ridge Park and Tates Creek. Its only loss was a 7-6 grind against Covington Catholic.
Wasik has completed 70 percent of his passes for 29 touchdowns against only four interceptions. Max DeGraff (43 receptions, 1,125 yards, 16 TD) is the clear deep threat, with Hunter Foster (30 catches, 425 yards, 7 TD) the primary target underneath.
Scott County's three-headed monster of fullback Jacob Fryman and halfbacks Ellis Huguely and Thomas Feickert has combined for 1,380 yards and 22 touchdowns on the ground. Huguely scored twice in the fourth quarter last Friday to put away Ballard.
Their success dovetails into sophomore Andrew Hickey's efficiency as quarterback of the Cardinals' Wing-T. Hickey is 157 yards shy of 1,000 for the season with eight touchdowns and only a single intereception.
Hickey hooked up seven times with DaQuis Brown last week, putting Brown only two catches behind Isaac York's team-leading total of 18. Eli Lilly (10 receoptions) has averaged more than 20 yards per catch.
Great Crossing rolls into Collins off its second shutout win of the season. The Warhawks had five takeaways against the Braves, including an interception return for a touchdown by Malakhi Young.
Oryend Fisher now has 12½ sacks for his senior season, leading a stack of 32 for GC, which will need to apply that level of pass rush to keep Goodin in check while also respecting the senior's ability to escape the pocket and extend plays.
Goodin was a spotty 19-for-47 passing in last week's 48-34 loss to West Jessamine but was responsible for a staggering 468 yards of total offense, including four touchdown passes and another score on the ground.
He has completed 128 of 216 attempts for 1,672 yards, 21 TD and only four interceptions. Collins' QB is also its runaway leader on the ground with 1,102 yards and 15 TD at nearly seven yards per pop.
Zach Morris, Pilot Lukacsko and Cayden Allen join Fisher as leading tacklers for GC, which knocked off Collins, 26-21, in a drizzle at home last season.
GC welcomed back its own QB, Gabe Nichols, with his first TD pass after a three-game absence last week.
Goodin also has five takeaways for Collins' defense, including four interceptions.