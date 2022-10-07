Huge contributions

Ellis Huguely continued his offensive hot streak for Scott County on Thursday with a touchdown run and two-point conversion pass in a 55-0 rout of Grant County.

 Brett Smith

To anyone wondering why Scott County football has tortured itself against some of the state's top-ranked teams since sliding into a Class 5A district in 2019, Thursday night's short trip north to Dry Ridge put it all in perspective.

As was in the case in the 6A days, there simply are a couple of required dates on the schedule from which the Cardinals don't gain much other than a notch in the win column.

