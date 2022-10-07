To anyone wondering why Scott County football has tortured itself against some of the state's top-ranked teams since sliding into a Class 5A district in 2019, Thursday night's short trip north to Dry Ridge put it all in perspective.
As was in the case in the 6A days, there simply are a couple of required dates on the schedule from which the Cardinals don't gain much other than a notch in the win column.
SC returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and scored on all seven on its full possessions, none of them requiring more than eight plays, in a 55-0 thumping of Grant County.
The Cardinals (6-1 overall, 2-1 district) served up back-to-back shutouts for the first time since 2019 and now have cradled multiple goose eggs for the third time in four seasons.
Five drives before intermission ended in three punts and two turnovers on downs for Grant County (0-8, 0-3). Jackson Damron recovered a fumble and AJ Wands picked off a pass to etch the exclamation point in the second half.
Ty Whitehead was the only repeat offender for SC, rushing for two scores in the second half well after the issue had been etched in stone.
Scott County piled up five touchdowns and a two-point conversion to punch the running clock before the end of the first quarter.
Logan Jones set the all-business tone with his 86-yard jaunt to start the game.
Special teams struggles continued for the Braves when their first series went nowhere, thanks in part to a tackle for loss by Damron and JaSante Harmon, and their ensuing punt traveled only five yards.
That set up a three-play scoring surge occupying less than a minute. DaQuis Brown hit the corner for 16 yards and Jacob Fryman plowed through the middle for six to set up an 8-yard TD run by Ellis Huguely.
Grant County elected to go for the first down on fourth-and-2 from its own 30 and again fell victim to Harmon, who dropped quarterback Cameron Duncan behind the line of scrimmage to flip the field.
Andrew Hickey immediately went deep to Isaac York for a 28-yard touchdown, the highlight of a perfect 3-for-3 evening in the SC aerial attack.
The Braves failed to slow the avalanche with another three-and-out, leading to a 34-yard rip to the end zone from Fryman. Ian Stanley's fourth consecutive extra point made it 28-0 with 3:37 remaining in the opening period.
Cam Keller's tackle for loss slammed the door on another fruitless Grant County drive, and SC took advantage of another short punt to apply the finishing touch.
Hickey hit Eli Lilly for eight yards and Brown for 25 to set up Thomas Feickert's 9-yard scoring run.
Two points away from sending the game to mercy minutes, SC kept the offense on the field and sealed the deal with an option pass from Huguely to Feickert.
Kayne Garrett capped a seven-play, 41-yard match with a 2-yard plunge for a 43-0 halftime advantage. Whitehead churned out twin 5-yard TD runs on the other side of intermission.
Scott County held Grant County to 33 yards in the first half and 119 overall, including only 21 net rushing yards in 24 attempts.
Keller led that lockdown with 4½ tackles for loss, including a sack of Duncan, who was 8-for-14 through the air for 98 yards.
Fryman (49), Garrett (48) and Whitehead (44) shared the bulk of Scott County's yardage on the ground.
It was SC's fifth consecutive win of Grant County since the series relaunched, including a COVID forfeit. The combined score of the other four contests has been 236-26.
SC – ranked No. 16 in the state by MaxPreps – will be a heavy favorite on the road again next Friday at Montgomery County before the slate ramps up again with home games against No. 9 Ballard and No. 12 Lexington Catholic to close out the regular season.