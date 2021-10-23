LOUISVILLE – Scott County football is multiple state championships and hundreds of wins past the point of celebrating almost or what if.
What the Cardinals do appreciate, however, is the value of being an exponentially better team at the end of October than they were in mid-August.
So while the thought that SC might have been a chain link away from knocking off a Class 6A contender stung like crazy, Friday's 24-21 loss to Ballard at Pat Crawford Stadium can easily be interpreted that the Cards will be a fox in the henhouse when the 5A playoffs kick off in two weeks.
“We're coming, and look, everybody knows it. Whether they're our fans or not, they might not want to admit it, but they know it,” SC coach Jim McKee said. “There's no moral victories in our program. There's none of that. But I like where we are. It's up to us to continue to go forward.”
Two fateful plays stopped Scott County (5-4) on its parade to the potential game-winning score.
With senior fullback Luke Colvin gashing a beleaguered Ballard defense at the end of a career night (18 carries, 150 yards), McKee banked on the element of surprise and called for a play-action pass down the middle.
It was open, but Kameron Horton wasn't fooled by the fakes and disrupted freshman quarterback Andrew Hickey's throw, which fell incomplete.
“That's on me,” McKee said. “I didn't think there was any way in the world they'd be expecting the back to go down the seam right there on third-and-2 with two minutes to go in the game, and they did. They jumped him.”
SC went back to the tried-and-true on fourth down. Colvin pushed through a rugby scrum of Bruins and fell forward near the line to gain.
The spot was less than generous, and Ballard's hearty homecoming crowd went wild when the measurement went its way.
“What were we, like two inches short?” McKee said. “(Colvin) busted a few traps, and at the end of the day I made the call on third-and-2. I thought we could get the back down the seam, and we couldn't.”
Down by two scores with nine minutes remaining, Scott County (5-4) roared back in electrifying fashion on Hickey's 60-yard touchdown strike to sophomore Ellis Huguely.
It was the second score of the night for Huguely, who put SC on the board with a 30-yard run in the second quarter.
Hickey hit Jeremy Hamilton on a jump pass for the two-point conversion and cut the margin to three.
After a beautifully angled kickoff pinned Ballard at its own 15, the Cardinals held the Bruins to a single first down and forced a punt that gave them the ball with 5:05 remaining.
Colvin ripped off a 27-yard run to start the series, then consecutive runs of 10, 5 and 3 yards to reach the Ballard 17 and set up the fateful finish.
”Seven days ago (Ballard) lost by three points to Trinity,” McKee said. “I'm pleased with where we are. I wish we could have sealed it. It would have been a huge momentum win. It would have been great, but we've got to go take the positives out of it.”
Scott County, which rallied to win a 46-45 overtime thriller when the teams met in Georgetown two years ago, played catch-up for most of the evening.
Ballard (6-3) broke a scoreless deadlock with 6:42 remaining in the half on a swing pass from Tristen Hawkins to Chaunte Marrero that turned into a 58-yard touchdown.
Marrero caught the ball on his own sideline, cut inside and narrowly reached the end zone before Hamilton tracked him down from behind.
“I knew going into the game 17 (Marrero) would get away,” McKee said. “He got away against Male. He got away against Manual. He got away against everybody. I just said I hope he doesn't get away more than once, and he only got away once.”
SC needed only 99 seconds to pull even. Huguely swept left for 13 yards to the Ballard 30 before covering the rest of the distance on a nearly identical play.
Cam Keller's sack of Hawkins stopped Ballard after it recovered SC's surprise onside kick. But the Bruins returned the favor with a stop deep in Cardinal territory, and Marrero's 26-yard punt return to the SC 29 gave Ballard a puncher's chance in the closing seconds of the half.
“This has been the longest it's ever taken, you don't want to say ever, but it's a taken a long time coming together,” McKee said. “And we're still making so many silly mistakes on offense. Just missing blocking assignments and standing up and jumping offside. That's coaching. That's my fault."
Another sack by Jaxon Saylor set back Ballard's last-second field goal try to 36 yards, but Will Boehm threaded the needle from the right hash mark inside the left upright for a 10-7 lead.
Ballard also cashed in its initial drive of the second half, a 10-play, 60-yard march culminating in Kannon Wyche's 4-yard surge on fourth-and-goal.
Two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties and a pass interference call, all against Ballard, fueled SC's comeback drive. Hamilton's 6-yard run and a botched snap on the point-after made it 17-13 with 4:39 remaining in the third quarter.
Hawkins broke containment twice on Ballard's next possession, resulting in a 22-yard strike to Horton and a 26-yard scramble. That set up Keshawn Hargrove's 16-yard TD run.
Colvin thundered 37 yards to ignite the Cardinals' response, although that series ended with a missed field goal in the waning seconds of the period.
“We have to be able to have more confidence on every play," McKee said. “I asked them, did you carry yourself the same on offense as you did against Montgomery? They said no. I was like, why the hell not? We're our own standard.”
McKee hailed the environment as splendid preparation for what's up next – a trip to Lexington Catholic next week, followed by a playoff rematch with Great Crossing. Frederick Douglass looms for the survivor of that one.
He also noted that it was merely another night at the office.
“It's open enrollment in our county now. It's not a secret. Everybody knows that. The same two schools are going directly after the same kids,” McKee said. “One thing about out program is if you want to play against big schools in big stadiums in big games, that 's what we do. That's what we've always done, and it's what we're going to continue to do as long as I'm the head coach.”