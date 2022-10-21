The deep breaths, cool breezes and soft landings on the Scott County football schedule are done for the season.
After three consecutive shutout wins in district play, the sixth-ranked team in Class 5A will ramp it up the next two Fridays at Birds Nest Stadium in preparation for a relentless playoff path.
SC (7-1) welcomes 6A No. 3 Ballard (7-1) for a 7:30 showdown this week. Watch the live stream with a monthly subscription to NFHS Network, or listen to live audio at news-graphic.com or on our YouTube platform.
Next weekend, 4A No. 1 Lexington Catholic (7-1) comes to town. Both games were close losses on the road last year for the Cardinals: 24-21 to the Bruins, 41-40 against the Knights.
“It should be why you coach at Scott County,” SC coach Jim McKee said. “It should be why you want to come to Scott County. You come to play in big games against good opponents.”
Despite no longer being in the 6A grind and having to deal with the likes of Trinity and Male every November, Scott County has stayed in the habit of keeping a Louisville large-school power on the docket.
The Cards have faced Pleasure Ridge Park and DuPont Manual in addition to Ballard in recent seasons. SC fought off Ballard, 46-45, at home in a 2019 thriller before the 2020 rematch was pushed back a year due to COVID.
“That's what we've always done and what we're gonna continue to do,” McKee said. “We can't quite do it at the level we once did it. I don't want to put our kids in a bad situation and play at Moeller right now or whatever, but next year's schedule is very similar. It's got state champions on there and 6A schools on there. I'd like to keep Ballard on there.”
Friday's showdown has all the earmarks of a defensive struggle. Not to be outdone by SC's unblemished streak of more than 12 quarters, Ballard served up its third shutout of the season last week in a 34-0 win over Eastern.
The Bruins have not allowed double-digit points in any win, including stifling performances against Male, 12-7, and Trinity, 14-9. Ballard is the first public school to beat both those teams in the same season for more than 40 years.
Each team's only defeat also was a shutout at the hands of a rival. Ballard fell 21-0 at Manual, while SC took a 41-0 shot to the chin from 5A No. 1 Frederick Douglass.
That latter verdict underscores the Cardinals' sense of urgency these next two weeks.
“We need to beat Ballard and Lexington Catholic to help ourselves in the RPI (computer rankings),” McKee said. “If we could get to the third round (of the playoffs) we would rather play somebody besides Douglass.”
Ballard trails only St. Xavier and Manual in the KHSAA 6A RPI, a formula that uses winning percentage and strength of schedule to seed the third and fourth rounds of the state playoffs.
Scott County is iifth behind Douglass, Bowling Green, Woodford County and Covington Catholic in 5A RPI, and its schedule strength will get the maximum boost from the match-ups in Weeks 10 and 11.
Districts six and five are paired for the first two rounds of the postseason, meaning SC will host the No. 3 team from up north, then potentially travel to face the No. 1 team from that pod.
Highlands is in the driver's seat after a 32-21 win over Covington Catholic on Friday.
“If Cooper can beat Highlands, which is not beyond the realm of possibility, it would be a three-way tie,” McKee said. “The positive part of in-district play was our first-round game we would see somebody we'd already seen. The first round won't be a gimme. But we have a good team.”
SC's defense, led by fifth-year linebacker Elijah Adams, NCAA Division I-offered underclassmen JaSante Harmon and Buddy Collins and ball-hawks Paul Garner, Logan Jones and Luke Valencia, has allowed fewer than 200 yards per game.
Nine different offensive players have scored a touchdown for the Cardinals, led by seven each from Jacob Fryman and Ellis Huguely, six for Thomas Feickert and five TD catches by Isaac York from Andrew Hickey.
Ballard has been even more parsimonious, giving up barely more than 1,000 yards in eight games. Ten of Gavin Willis' team-leading 103 tackles have gone for a loss. The Bruins have 22 takeaways on the season, including 10 different players with a fumble recovery and seven logging an interception.