Opening night will be one-stop shopping again for county football fans Friday night when Great Crossing and Scott County host the second-annual Battle of Elkhorn Creek bowl at Birds Nest Stadium.
Opponents in the Georgetown vs. Frankfort extravaganza remain the same with kickoff times flipped this season. GC opens at 6 p.m. against Western Hills with SC taking on Franklin County 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game, likely between 8:30 and 9 p.m.
Both games are available for viewing via monthly subscription to NFHS Network, and there will be a free audio broadcast link at news-graphic.com.
“I'm so glad we started it last season. It's a great atmosphere to really kick off your season,” Great Crossing coach Ricky Bowling said. “I think we had around 4,000 people that showed up last year throughout both games. It's a great environment to coach in, a great environment to play in and prepare for.”
One thing the inaugural event lacked was a close contest.
GC launched its breakthrough, third-time's-a-charm season with a 50-2 walloping of Western Hills, while on the flip side, everything that could go wrong did go wrong for SC in a 43-14 loss to Franklin County.
“We got destroyed. We need to eat some humble pie. We don't need to stand up here and talk about anything we did. We got killed,” Scott County coach Jim McKee said. “Franklin County outplayed us. They outcoached us. We were completely discombobulated. If there had been a battle at halftime between the mascots, the Flyer would have KO'd the Cardinal in five seconds.”
The Cardinals rebounded but still settled for a rare .500 season (6-6) against a brutal schedule, including last-minute road losses to Bryan Station, Ballard and Lexington Catholic.
SC will welcome all those opponents, along with three-time defending district champion Frederick Douglass, to its home turf this season.
“Our schedule is almost too tough, but nobody else will play. I really don't anticipate in the next scheduling cycle it being any different,” McKee said. “I still wish we had 1,400 boys (enrolled) when we play those games instead of 600. But you really have to embrace it. Everything in life you've gotta try to turn it into a lesson.”
Franklin County, which reached the Class 4A state final in 2020 and made another deep playoff run last fall, won't be any easier to deal with this Friday. UK commit Kaden Moorman stars at tailback, while another Division I prospect, Peyton Ledford, is a two-way terror at tight end and linebacker.
“Players win football games.” McKee said. “They have a tremendous football team and program.”
Elijah Adams and Jasante Harmon anchor what should be a stingy Scott County defense, while the offense will have a chance to flourish behind a veteran line that features Daniel Daff, Ethan Miracle and Nate Hall.
Great Crossing looks to continue its upward trajectory after a school-record eight wins a year ago. District powers Douglass and SC were the only teams to defeat GC, with the Cards carving out narrow margins of 14-6 (regular season) and 21-19 (playoffs).
UK target and edge rusher Oryend Fisher, linebacker Pilot Lukacsko and offensive lineman Kevin O'Doherty are four-year mainstays for the Warhawks.
“No matter what it's the season opener. We've had two scrimmages. We've seen some good growth and put guys in situations, but it's still not your first game,” Bowling said. “We're really excited. These kids are fired up. They're ready to play right now. We met (Saturday), hit the weight room, watched film. They're ready to go.”
Western Hills took the field for last year's game with fewer than 20 players due to injuries and COVID-19 concerns. GC expects a much tougher test this time around.
“We're trying to keep them tame for the next five days with school starting back and dealing with that,” Bowling said. “We've got a goal set out for us this Friday. The ball kicks off at 6 o'clock, and we've got to be ready no matter what.”
