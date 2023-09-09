The county's football teams climbed the ladder of competition Friday night with humbling results on the road.
In a battle of undefeated state title contenders in their respective divisions, three-time defending KHSAA Class 4A champion Boyle County dominated 5A consensus No. 1 Scott County, 54-21, at Rebel Stadium in Danville.
Bidding for its second consecutive win away from home, Great Crossing instead fell in a huge early hole in a 36-15 loss to 3A Lexington Catholic.
Both games went to a running clock, GC midway through the second quarter and SC late in the third.
SC fell victim to a phenomenal first half by Boyle County speedster Montavin Quisenberry, who was responsible for three touchdowns in three different roles.
Quisenberry started the game with a 69-yard option pass to a wide-open Demauriah Brown.
SC put the ball on the ground at the end of its first carry, and Boyle County converted the takeaway into a quick scoring march.
Avery Bodner banged in from a yard out. Isaac York blocked the extra point to keep it 13-0 with 7:23 to go in the opening quarter.
York made a one-handed catch from Andrew Hickey and Jacob Fryman ripped through the middle on consecutive plays, both for 30-yard gains, to set up a Fryman TD plunge and give the Cards some traction.
But Quisenberry was just getting started. He reeled in a deep ball from Sage Dawson down the home sideline for a 45-yard score.
And after Fryman's second 1-yard run of the half cut the Cardinals' deficit to 26-14 with 2:08 remaining, Quisenberry erupted for a 97-yard kick return.
He also lugged half the Scott County defense downfield on a run of more than 30 yards – slightly abbreviated by a spot foul – to set up another Bodner touchdown.
While not quite Quisenberry's match, SC cashed in enough big plays to spend most of the evening in Boyle County territory. The Cards simply couldn't finish most of those drives.
Of Scott County's first eight possessions, two ended in lost fumbles and four others via turnover on downs, all on the Rebels' side of midfield.
Quisenberry added a 10-yard run and Dawson a 13-yard shovel pass to Bodner to make it 47-14 midway through the third quarter.
Buddy Collins took down Bodner after a 50-yard ramble to deny another touchdown and later recovered a fumble inside the 5 to fully shut down that drive.
SC coughed it up for a third turnover on the next play, however, and Brown delivered the knockout punch with a 6-yard scoop-and-score.
A 30-yard throw from Andrew Hickey to Eli Lilly set up a 2-yard run by Thomas Feickert to complete the scoring in the fourth quarter.
Boyle County (4-0) scored the most points against Scott County (3-1) since the Cards were defeated 60-37 at Highlands on Aug. 24, 2012.
Lexington Catholic (2-2) scored on its first five possessions to put away Great Crossing (1-3) in their first-ever football meeting.
Joaquin Pereira sandwiched first-quarter TD runs of 2 and 46 yards around a 31-yard TD pass from Jackson Wasik to Matthew Kern.
GC was stopped on downs after three completed passes by Jeremiah Clark prior to Pereira's second score.
The Knights extended their lead to 28-0 in the opening minute of the second quarter on a 2-yard toss from Wasik to Jackson Kreutzer.
Wasik's 6-yard run and two-point conversion rush hit the running clock threshold with 6:15 left in the half.
GC continued to fight despite the sped-up pace and held true to its trend of stronger second halves this season.
Clark scored on an 8-yard keeper and Isaiah Johnson recovered an onside kick in the third period.
Johnson (18 carries, 100 yards) scored on a 29-yard scamper in the fourth. Mike Pettigrew rushed for the two points.
Scott County travels to Madison Central next Friday, while Great Crossing returns home to face Cooper.
For more on Friday's games, please see the Tuesday print edition of the News-Graphic.