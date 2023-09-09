It's coming back

Thomas Feickert of Scott County runs through a hole in the Boyle County defense as the Cards run afoul of the official watching the play Friday night. The Rebels rolled to a 54-21 win over the Cardinals in Danville.

 Ryan Minion

The county's football teams climbed the ladder of competition Friday night with humbling results on the road.

In a battle of undefeated state title contenders in their respective divisions, three-time defending KHSAA Class 4A champion Boyle County dominated 5A consensus No. 1 Scott County, 54-21, at Rebel Stadium in Danville.

