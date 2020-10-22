We all knew fall sports would be a week-to-week endeavor, requiring patience and flexibility on everyone’s part.
This week’s Scott County football journey is an indication that it has become day-to-day, or even minute-to-minute.
In two Thursday afternoon developments that were not directly related, SC’s freshman football team learned of a positive COVID-19 test on an opponent's roster that could keep it out of action for two weeks, while the varsity’s Friday night trip to Louisville Ballard was canceled.
SC made the varsity call after Jefferson County fell into the red zone on the COVID incidence rate map for the seventh consecutive day.
It is consistent with county schools’ policy, keeping with KHSAA recommendations, to call off any regular-season game against a team in a so-called red county.
That led to a brief flirtation with an alternate game, one that led to an agreement in principle for Scott County to play at Boyle County in what would have been a clash of unbeaten teams and perennial state title contenders.
Coach Jim McKee of SC said late Thursday night that the game was a no-go, and that the Cardinals would not look for another opponent this week.
SC (6-0) will be idle until its home showdown with Frederick Douglass next Friday for the district regular-season title.
That game was postponed four weeks ago when Fayette County spent several days in the COVID red zone.
McKee said it is possible that he may look to fill what was originally scheduled to be the Cards’ bye week with a game on Friday, Nov. 6.
It is not immediately known how the case involving an SC ninth-grade opponent will affect the so-called “freshman super bowl” between SC and Great Crossing, scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 5. That is likely the first day the Cards would be allowed to resume team activities.
This is the first Scott County team knocked out of action due to a link to the coronavirus. Prior cases shortened the Great Crossing boys’ and girls’ soccer, freshman football and cheerleading seasons by two weeks.