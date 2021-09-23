Whether it means taking a bus to Lexington, Louisville or Cincinnati, Scott County has never shied away from challenging itself, nor has it gotten too bent out of shape about taking a few hits to its regular-season record as a result.
The method to that madness has always been clear. SC uses the grind to get accustomed to the speed and athleticism flaunted by any of the alpha dogs that could be sniffing around the stadium gates at playoff time.
Franklin County, Bryan Station, Ballard and Lexington Catholic bookend this season with those challenges by choice, and as has been the case since 2018, there's little doubt which opponent — now and possibly later — is the prime inspiration.
Frederick Douglass (5-0) is that undefeated, top-ranked thorn in the side of Scott County (2-2). The Broncos seek their fourth consecutive win over the Cardinals when the teams meet Friday night at “The Farm” in Lexington.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 and will be available at the gate. The game is also available via NFHS Network for those with a monthly subscription.
Scott County enters on the high note of its second shutout of the season, 55-0 at home over Paul Laurence Dunbar. Eight different backs and receivers scored a touchdown for the Cardinals. The defense forced three turnovers to silence pass-heavy Dunbar.
Both teams blanked Lafayette, as well, with the Cards dropping 41 points on the Generals while the Broncos piled up 50.
If you're thinking the departure of multiple Division I talents over the past two years leaves Douglass vulnerable, be assured the Broncos still have plenty of blue-chippers in camp, most notably explosive wide receiver Dane Key and two-way standout Ty Bryant.
Key leads the Broncos with 14 receptions and has combined with Cameron Dunn to catch seven of senior quarterback Samuel Cornett's 10 touchdown passes. Tylon Webb (10 catches, two TD) also is a threat in the slot.
Cornett is 46-for-70 through the air for 845 yards in four games — last week's win against Henry Clay was a COVID-19 walkover.
On the ground, Douglass has needed only 60 carries to rack up 13 touchdowns. Bryant shares the wealth with Davaun Hart and James Mickey out of the backfield.
Douglass' 12 defensive takeaways are evenly split between interceptions and fumble recoveries. Bryant and Jeremiah Lowe each have a pick-six.
Last week's performance was the first for Scott County with a fully healthy backfield. Campton Martin returned from an opening-week ankle injury and supplied a touchdown along with several other substantial gains on the ground and through the air.
Freshman QB Andrew Hickey has steadily improved throughout his rookie campaign,completing 16 of 26 for four scores over the past three games. Jeremy Hamilton has been his primary deep threat.
The teams did not meet in the regular season last year, although in the playoffs the Broncos won 39-21 to take home the district title for the second straight autumn.
Since sweeping its first two confrontations with Douglass in 2017, SC has prevailed once, an unforgettable 28-27 verdict in the second round of the 2018 playoffs.
A win would give Scott County a sweep of this week's rivalry games: The Cards beat the Broncos 25-12 in a freshman contest before winning a JV shootout, 33-32, on Monday night.
