Experienced and ravenous after falling a fingertip shy of the Class 4A state championship last season, Franklin County revved up its revenge tour with surprising ease at Scott County’s expense Friday night.
The Flyers scored the first four touchdowns of the inaugural Battle of Elkhorn Creek without an answer, triggered the running clock less than two minutes into the second half, and allowed only a pair of special teams touchdowns in a 43-14 rout at Birds Nest Stadium.
Scott County sputtered to the tune of 122 yards, saw at least three starters sidelined due to injury and lost a season-opener for the first time since 2010.
“It’s a terrible job by me. Obviously the team was very ill-prepared,” SC coach Jim McKee. “To be completely honest, I knew we were in trouble on about July the 14th. That’s on me too, because I didn’t get the message through to the kids about the importance of the camp.”
Kaden Moorman rolled up 183 all-purpose yards for Franklin County, including rushing scores of 49, 14 and four yards, all three in the first half.
Jayden Mattison completed 13 of his 17 passes for 213 yards, including a 65-yard bomb to Zach Claudio to put it away shortly after intermission. Mattison also ran for a 43-yard score.
Franklin County’s defense forced three turnovers, none bigger than a 48-yard fumble return for TD by Keaton Lee. Brenton Sears also recovered a fumble. Braeden Tracy picked off a pass.
The Flyers held the Cardinals to six first downs.
After a three-and-out and a muffed snap that led to a short punt at the end of SC’s initial series, Moorman found a seam off left tackle for his longest TD of the evening on Franklin County’s first play from scrimmage.
“They were talking all over social media, so we wanted that one bad,” said Moorman, who was named most valuable player. “That’s why we deferred (after winning the toss), so we could come out and punch them in the mouth.”
Scott County’s element of offensive surprise – lining up with direct snaps to fifth-year senior back Campton Martin – went awry when Martin’s ankle bent awkwardly as he was tackled on the first play of the game.
Martin played sparingly thereafter, then emerged from the halftime huddle on crutches.
“Everybody makes excuses. It doesn’t help that 50 percent of the game plan was Campton in the wildcat, and he got hurt on the first play, but whatever," McKee said. "We’ve got to be able to overcome that.”
That turned it over to Andrew Hickey, the freshman announced as the Cards’ starter earlier in the week. He was 3-for-10 in his debut.
Franklin County forced another punt and needed only two plays for Mattison to hit the left corner and follow Moorman’s downfield block to the end zone.
“It was great blocking tonight by everyone, offensive line, running backs, receivers,” Moorman said.
Thomas Feickert returned the ensuing kickoff 65 yards to set up first-and-goal and a golden opportunity for the Cardinals to get back in the game.
Instead, the Flyers’ defense held inside the 5-yard line. Mattison stopped a sweep by Jeremy Hamilton on third down, and Hickey’s pass to Hamilton on the next play fell incomplete.
Backed up to his own 2 after lost yardage on Franklin County’s first down play, Mattison bounced back with a 63-yard strike to tight end Peyton Ledford.
The Flyers needed only four plays to finish the journey from the shadow of their own goalposts. Mattison hit Moorman for 31 yards to set up the latter’s second score for a 21-0 gap with 2:04 left in the opening quarter.
“Every day we need to go harder for these seniors, because last year they didn’t win it all,” said Mattison, who made his first varsity start under center. “We just think about that last play that made us lose a state championship.”
Scott County’s struggles continued when Sears emerged from the bottom of a pile with the ball after the Cardinals’ longest gain of the night to that point, a 12-yard run by Haaden Jones.
Isaac Krebs returned the favor after Moorman fumbled early in the second quarter, but Lee landed the haymaker for the Flyers with his strip-and-score at the 9:17 mark.
“The game was over pretty soon, and after that I just started to work on just the next play and continue to grow,” McKee said. “We’ve got a JV game Monday at Corbin, and Hickey’s gonna go. He needs to play. I’m not benching him. He’s the quarterback.”
Hamilton finally put SC on the board with a 68-yard kick return TD.
That simply inspired a methodical, 15-play, 76-yard march that wiped out nearly six minutes, culminating in the hat trick for Moorman.
Claudio’s catch over the top in single coverage, followed by Moorman’s two-point conversion rush, sealed it three plays into the second half.
“Injuries don’t have anything to do with giving up 43 points,” McKee said. “We were so discombobulated, they were going for two and we had our PAT block team out there. That’s embarrassing. That’s a terrible job by me and a horrible job of preparation.”
Hamilton’s 63-yard punt return TD with 5:32 remaining represented the only points after the game went to running time.
Franklin County, which lost last year’s state final to Boyle County, 31-28 in overtime when a fourth-down pass to the end zone was tipped and fell incomplete, more than tripled Scott County’s total with 376 yards.
Moorman rushed for 89 on 11 carries and had two catches for 44 to go with a 50-yard kick return. Claudio caught five passes for 86 yards.
Feickert topped SC with 40 yards on nine carries. Hamilton led the defense with eight tackles.
History says Scott County will turn it around.
The last time SC lost a season-opening game, it started 0-3 before eventually turning around the 2010 season and reaching the Class 6A semifinals.
Franklin County is the first non-Lexington program from Kentucky to defeat Scott County in a regular-season game since 2012. That SC team also reached the 6A final four.
“It’s up to us,” McKee said. “We’ve got to grow from it.”
Scott County travels to Lafayette next Friday.