Scott County freshman football completed an undefeated season Saturday and won the county bowl for the second consecutive season, rolling to a 41-16 win over Great Crossing at Birds Nest Stadium.
Elijah Lilly threw two touchdown passes and was named offensive MVP for the Cardinals (9-0), who swept the season series against the Warhawks by backing up their victory in August.
SC scored on its first four offensive series to pile up a 27-8 lead early in the second half.
Buddy Collins and Ali Hamdiyah cashed in the Cards' first two scores on fourth-down conversions.
Collins churned out 12 yards after Lilly found him on the receiving end of a last-second option pitch.
After GC answered to grab its lone lead of the afternoon on a 43-yard run and two-point rush by Jacob Johnson, Hamdiyah countered with a 52-yard TD ramble in the opening stages of the second quarter.
Lilly capped the half with a 54-yard scoring strike to Collins. Makai Calulot's kick made it 20-8 at intermission.
To start the second half, SC defensive MVP Jackson Damron scooped a squib kick directly off the leg of a Warhawk. It was also Damron who capitalized at the end of the ensuing drive with a 9-yard TD run.
Great Crossing defensive MVP Logan Clayton had a pair of fumble recoveries to slow SC's progress, but a sack by Justin Stevenson sealed a turnover on downs and put the Cards back in full control with 5:26 remaining.
Isaac York grabbed a 7-yard TD pass from Lilly to pad the lead. Damron followed with his second scoop of a botched kick return and again exacted the toll shortly thereafter by barreling in for a 4-yard score.
Warhawks' offensive MVP Johnson completed the scoring with a 72-yard TD jaunt and another PAT rush.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.