It won't be the cleanest performance or the toughest opponent of Scott County's football season.
When you can quibble over style points in a 52-20 victory such as the Cardinals' road punishment of the Patriots from Lincoln County on Friday night, you know it's shaping up to be a special season.
A few problematic penalties, a special teams hiccup and a turnover made the bottom line closer than it should have been.
Still, SC (3-0) never trailed and was never in any danger while taking care of business in a tune-up for next Friday's marquee showdown at Boyle County.
Eleven yards per play and multiple touchdowns from unsung sources were the highlights for a Cardinal offense that continues to flaunt its depth and versatility.
Buddy Collins, who typically starts in the defensive secondary but spelled Thomas Feickert at halfback, steered SC to a 14-0 lead only 4½ minutes into the game.
Collins first scored on a 34-yard run, then took a punt return 63 yards to the house.
Lincoln County (1-2) threw caution to the wind at that point and spent most of the half eschewing the run in favor of a four-wideout flood.
It paid immediate dividends with a 28-yard TD strike from Sawyer Horton to Bryce Floyd.
Still employing that nothing-to-lose philosophy, the Patriots pounced on a surprise onside kick to keep possession.
That drive threatened to tie the game, but the Cards stuffed Horton inside the 5 on a fourth-down quarterback keeper and stemmed the tide.
Reminiscent of last week, when a 99-yard drive stopped the early bleeding and set the tone for a 35-14 win over Great Crossing, Scott County covered 96 yards in eight plays to reclaim the two-score advantage.
Jacob Fryman capped that series with a 6-yard surge. The senior fullback finished with a game-high 122 yards on only eight carries.
Fryman's 65-yard burst through the middle set up the first of two touchdowns by Kayne Garrett, this one three yards, for a 28-7 lead with 6:06 left in the half.
Luke Valencia's coverage sack – he pushed Horton out of bounds after the Cards blanketed the Patriots' receivers – produced another turnover on downs.
That prosperity was fleeting. Bradley Cole's interception of Andrew Hickey, a long return and a penalty at the end of the play put Lincoln County in a groove at the Scott County 11.
Horton's 1-yard sneak and a blocked extra point left the halftime score at 28-13. Lincoln County ran more than twice as many first-half plays as Scott County, 44-20, and doubled the Cards' total of first downs, 14-7.
The only numbers that mattered grew farther apart, however, early in the third period.
Fryman dragged multiple would-be tacklers into Lincoln territory on his first carry of the half, setting up a 34-yard scoring strike from Hickey to Isaac York on fourth-and-2.
SC was flagged for its celebration after a third-down sack of Horton, but it still led to a Lincoln punt from the shadow of its goalposts.
Garrett raced 57 yards to the end zone on the next play, and it was 42-13 with 6:33 to go in the third.
An inadvertent whistle cost Jackson Damron a scoop-and-score on the ensuing kickoff, but the fumble recovery stood.
Another one-play drive ensued – Hickey hit York from 18 yards out – and Tayseer Jabbour's seventh consecutive successful extra point sent the game to a running clock.
Jabbour nailed a 45-yard field goal with room to spare to complete the scoring for SC in the fourth quarter.
Horton preceded that boot with a 15-yard TD toss to Gavin Douglas.
Jacob Blair (10 tackles) and Valencia (eight, including 1½ sacks) led the Scott County defense.