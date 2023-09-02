Loving the grind

Scott County fullbacks Jacob Fryman, left, and Kayne Garrett combined for 192 yards and three touchdowns Friday night in the Cardinals' 52-20 win at Lincoln County.

 Facebook photo

It won't be the cleanest performance or the toughest opponent of Scott County's football season.

When you can quibble over style points in a 52-20 victory such as the Cardinals' road punishment of the Patriots from Lincoln County on Friday night, you know it's shaping up to be a special season.

