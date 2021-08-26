If laughter is indeed the best medicine, veteran Scott County football coach Jim McKee hopes Friday night brings a better elixir based on last week's season opener.
Scott County didn't manage an offensive touchdown in its 43-14 loss to reigning Class 4A state runner-up Franklin County.
So did anything go right for the Cardinals in their first season-opening defeat since the 2010 squad started 0-3 before rebounding to advance to 6A semi-state?
"Not much," McKee said Monday. "We got killed and dominated in every phase. Mainly I did a terrible job as the program leader. But in any incidents in life it can be a blessing or a curse — up to us!"
New Cardinals signal caller Andrew Hickey was 3-of-10 passing for 14 yards with one interception in his varsity debut. Scott County's Wing-T ground game didn't help support him, being limited to 62 yards on 22 attempts.
"We start a frosh QB, so it is going to take him some time," said McKee. "And we certainly did not run the ball well enough to take the needed pressure off him."
Meanwhile, Franklin County got rolling quickly, accounting for the first four scores before the Cards finally responded — but on special teams.
"We clearly struggled to stop them as well early, so plenty to be concerned about, but that is football," McKee said. "A shepherd tends his clock, a cowboy herds his cows and a football coach gets his team better."
Whether he is playing the role of a shepherd, cowboy or football coach, McKee looks for the Cardinals to regroup at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Lexington as they visit the Lafayette Generals (0-1).
Scott County won't be going to Lexington with a full arsenal. McKee called it a "bad curveball” for himself and the team when senior running back Campton Martin was injured on the first play against Franklin County and junior guard Ethan Miracle later suffered a Lisfranc fracture dislocation injury in his foot.
McKee said Martin should be back within a "couple weeks.” Miracle is expected to miss the remainder of the season.
Lafayette, a former 6A rival when Scott County was still in 6A, had struggles of its own last week in its 35-12 loss to 5A Conner. Lafayette gave up 273 yards and five touchdowns on 27 carries.
Four of the past six meetings between the Generals and the Cardinals have been decided by 10 points or fewer.
"They have always played us tough any year regardless of the records," McKee said. "It will be a tough game. Their QB (junior Hayden Dawahare) is very good."