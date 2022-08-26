Now that the city has two undefeated football teams after week one for the first time in the modern era, the burning question is how long can we keep that spotless status intact?
All signs point to both Scott County and Great Crossing being on the fast track to 2-0 after Friday night to end the month of August.
SC shut out Lafayette, 41-0, while Great Crossing won comfortably over North Oldham, 22-7, in this spot a year ago, and both will be favored in this week's rematches.
The Cards (1-0) and Generals (0-1) collide at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Birds Nest Stadium. News-Graphic will have the free audio broadcast on our website, with the live stream available by monthly subscription to NFHS Network.
It will be the first road test of the season for the Warhawks (1-0) when they take on the Mustangs (1-0) in Goshen, also a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
Since Lafayette's brief run near the top of Class 6A anchored by future NFL offensive linemen Landon Young and Jedrick Wills and quarterback Walker Wood, Scott County has restored its kingship in the series. Last fall was the Cards' fourth consecutive win over the Generals by an average margin of three touchdowns.
Class 5A SC soared into the state's top 25 regardless of class after its 20-17 win last Friday over Franklin County, again one of the favorites in 4A.
Junior fullback Jacob Fryman rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns to propel the Cardinals, who avenged a 43-14 loss last season. Ellis Huguely (seven carries, 33 yards, one touchdown) and Thomas Feickert (five carries, 32 yards) were equal complementary threats on the perimeter.
With an offensive line dominated by seniors Ethan Miracle, Nate Hall, Daniel Daff and Tristan Carpenter giving him ample time to throw, sophomore Andrew Hickey carved up the Flyers to the tune of 8-for-10 for 102 yards.
Isaac York and Eli Lilly each caught four passes against Franklin County. One of Lilly's was a game-changing halfback option toss from Luke Valencia.
Scott County's swarming defense gave up only one touchdown on a short field against a star-studded Franklin County. Last season's leading tackler, Elijah Adams, loomed large again with nine solo stops. Valencia, AJ Wands, Paul Garner, Jacob Blair and Jasante Harmon also are key components.
Lafayette lost 37-8 at home to another 4A power, Johnson Central. SC is next in a vicious opening stretch for the Generals that continues next week with Frederick Douglass.
Great Crossing gave up a long touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage, then held Western Hills to minus yardage while amassing a single-game school record for points in a 60-13 rout to launch the season.
Drake Byrd's punt return and Clayton Shaddix's kick return each produced a touchdown for GC, which also rolled up seven scores from six different sources on offense. Senior signal-caller Gabe Nichols was 7-for-11 through the air for 81 yards, throwing one touchdown to Bryce Hamon and running for another. Zackarrey Kelley and DJ Blunt each had three catches.
The Warhawks unveiled no shortage of productive runners, led by Isaiah Johnson with 53 yards and touchdowns on two of his three carries. Jakeece Patterson, Armon Williams and Mike Pettigrew all reached the end zone.
Oryend Fisher, Zach Morris and Lawrence Stroh each had two sacks for Great Crossing against Western Hills. Morris made a team-high 11 tackles. Pilot Lukacsko, Joshua Strayer and Malakhi Young also are defensive standiouts.
North Oldham knocked off Carroll County, 21-7, in its opener, despite mustering only 104 yards of total offense.
Jace Bullock (9-for-20, 95 yards) starts under center for the Mustangs, who rushed 25 times for nine yards as a team in week one. Liam Hutson was North Oldham's leading rusher (11 for 20) and receiver (five for 18).
The Mustangs scored all their points on defense and special teams, helped by six sacks, four interceptions and a pair of fumble recoveries.
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.