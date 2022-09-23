36-0. 24-14. 39-21. 35-0. 48-7.
The scores between Frederick Douglass and Scott County football since the start of the 2019 season aren't Cardinal-like, even if they're miles better than what just about everybody else in the state has been able to muster against the Broncos.
What's hidden in the dash of those five consecutive losses are details also unbecoming of SC — inability to move the ball on the ground, no time to set up play action throws and miscues in the kicking game.
No. 6 Scott County (4-0) knows it will have to spice up those ingredients somehow to have a shot against No. 1 Frederick Douglass (5-0) in this week's marquee match-up from loaded Class 5A.
“We have to move the ball some,” SC coach Jim McKee said. “They've just done such a good job the last few times we've played them. We've got to do a better job somehow moving the football.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p,m. Friday at Birds Nest Stadium.
Grinding out first downs and picking up the occasional big chunk of yardage hasn't been a problem for SC against a series of quality opponents, including last week's 48-27 road win at Paul Laurence Dunbar. The Cards have averaged 365 yards per game while also avenging last year's losses to Franklin County and Bryan Station.
The quest to continue that revenge tour against Douglass is a different sort of challenge. The Broncos have blown out four Lexington rivals by running clock, continuing their six-year standard of having never lost to a city opponent.
Douglass' defense, led by SEC commits Ty Bryant (Kentucky) and Jamarrion Harkless (Auburn), allows a paltry 7.2 points and 27 rushing yards per game.
“The strength of their team, they have a great defense,” McKee said. “Not that they don't have a good offense. They do with (Cameron) Dunn, (TJ) Horton, (Tylon) Webb. They've got play makers on offense, but their defense and their kicking game has just allowed them to play on such a short field.”
Horton (28 carries, 223 yards), Davaun Hart (27 carries, 163 yards) and Bryant (eight carries, 117 yards) have combined for 15 touchdowns. Dunn (12 receptions, 150 yards) and Webb (10 catches, 156 yards) are the favorite targets of Cole Carpenter (31-for-50, 470 yards, six touchdowns, one interception).
SC's two shutout losses to Douglass are the only two such goose eggs in the past 21 seasons.
Led almost exclusively by underclassmen at the skill positions, the offense has made huge strides toward looking like its traditional self this season. Seven different Cardinals have scored an offensive touchdown this season, including five last week.
The continued development of sophomore quarterback Andrew Hickey (23-for-32, 435 yards, two TD) should help the Cardinals be more balanced than last fall, when they connected at a combined 7-of-25 in two games against the Broncos.
McKee cautioned that it's easier said than done to set those feet and throw against Douglass' defensive speed.
“One thought is you've got to be able to throw the ball,” he said. “Yeah, but you've got to be able to protect him. If we throw it 40 times and get Andrew killed, then we don't have a quarterback.”
Hickey has enjoyed success with a variety of receivers, including Isaac York (10 receptions, 202 yards), Eli Lilly (seven for 196), Ellis Huguely (five for 52) and most recently SC newcomer DaQuis Brown.
Kayne Garrett spelled banged-up Jacob Fryman at fullback against Dunbar and topped the century mark as Fryman did in two previous wins. Any consistent gains up the middle help free Thomas Feickert, Ali Hamdiyah and Huguely on the edges.
SC also has the senior-dominated line, led by Ethan Miracle, Nate Hall, Daniel Daff and Tristan Carpenter, that they've lacked in recent years against Douglass, whose alumni Jager Burton (Kentucky) and Walker Parks (Clemson) now start for top-10 Division I teams.
Self-inflicted debits such as the double-digit penalties against Bryan Station and Dunbar would be deadly against Douglass, particularly in light of the Broncos' special teams prowess.
“They've got a great kicker (Cooper Ranvier) who's gonna end zone the kickoff,” McKee said. “They've got Ty Bryant back to return when you try to punt.”
Junior defensive back Paul Garner is on a streak of three consecutive games with a takeaway, including a special teams fumble return for a touchdown last week.
Elijah Adams and JaSante Harmon led the SC defense with a combined 12.5 tackles for loss. Luke Valencia joins Garner in having a nose for the ball at the second level.
SC fans may be relieved to know that if the Cards and Broncos play again this season, it wouldn't automatically happen early in the playoffs, which will be set by RPI computer rankings instead of district standings.
“The season's not this week,” McKee said. “It's a big game and all that, and if we can win the game, we put ourselves in a great position with every aspect of things. Those are not the games that you're gonna remember. You're gonna remember the games in November.”
It's the start of a brutal second half of the schedule for SC that continues next week with Great Crossing, then Ballard (Oct. 21) and Lexington Catholic (Oct. 28) later at home.
GC has a bye this week leading into next Friday's Battle of the Birds.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.