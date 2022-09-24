Bright spot

A second-quarter interception by Scott County's Elijah Adams (1) was one of the few moments that left Frederick Douglass shaking its heads Friday night. The Broncos trampled the Cards, 41-0, in a battle of unbeaten Class 5A teams.

 Brett Smith

Six consecutive wins and three straight regular-season shutouts put Frederick Douglass football in a category by itself against Scott County since the turn of the century.

Not that the Broncos have inflicted anything upon the Cards that they haven't done to almost everyone else. Friday night's 41-0 rout at Birds Nest Stadium was by far the most challenging of the season to date for the Goliath from Lexington that has never lost to a rival from its own city.

