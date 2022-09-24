Six consecutive wins and three straight regular-season shutouts put Frederick Douglass football in a category by itself against Scott County since the turn of the century.
Not that the Broncos have inflicted anything upon the Cards that they haven't done to almost everyone else. Friday night's 41-0 rout at Birds Nest Stadium was by far the most challenging of the season to date for the Goliath from Lexington that has never lost to a rival from its own city.
“They've got 13 (Division I) offer guys. To put that in perspective, I've been at Scott County 26 years and we've had eight, so they have more on one team,” SC coach Jim McKee said. “I've coached against a bunch of teams. Nobody wants to say this or admit to it, but you couldn't put four or five teams around here together and have those kind of players. It's insane.”
Tylon Webb's 71-yard touchdown catch from Cole Carpenter and Cameron Dunn's 53-yard punt return for a score sent Douglass (6-0) on its merry way in an 88-second span of the first quarter.
SC (4-1) started all 10 drives on its own side of the field. The Cardinals didn't generate a first down until gaining one by virtue of a penalty on its opening series of the second half, and they amassed 64 of their 96 total yards on the final possession of the night against the Broncos' reserves.
“Our defense was phenomenal. Offense executed well too, but we're elite on defense,” Douglass coach Nathan McPeek said. “We've got a lot of good players. We run to the ball well. We've just got to continue to stay healthy and continue getting better.”
Held to three plays and a punt on its opening series mostly due to JaSante Harmon's pass rush and a pass deflection by Danny Armstrong, Douglass scored a touchdown six of the other eight times it touched the ball. The only hiccups were an Elijah Adams interception and Harmon strip sack leading to an SC fumble recovery.
Carpenter completed 14 of 21 passes for 224 yards. Davaun Hart (nine carries, 55 yards) rushed for two short touchdowns. TJ Horton and UK commit Ty Bryant, the latter also a defensive and special teams star, reached the end zone from 19 and 11 yards out, respectively.
“The chemistry is crazy right now. We all want to do it for each other,” Bryant said. “It comes from practice. We all compete daily, so everyone knows when we step on the field on Friday nights that I got your back, you got my back, and we're all gonna work hard."
Douglass' three goose eggs are the only shutouts against Scott County in the past 21 seasons.
Jaden Dixon's interception at the Broncos' 6-yard line sealed the latest blanking. The Cards didn't complete a pass on the night, punted seven times and sputtered to less than 2½ yards per play.
“We did some decent things on defense I thought early in the game. They just completely stuffed our offense,” McKee said. “The only defense we've ever gone against that compares to it is Trinity 2012, when we played 'em up there in the semifinals, and maybe (Cincinnati) LaSalle.”
Despite graduating UK freshman sensation Dane Key at wideout, Douglass demonstrated that it's still dangerous in the passing game by striking over the top with its second play on its second possession.
With SC loading up to stop Douglass' three-pronged rushing attack, Carpenter dialed long distance to a wide-open Webb. The two hooked up again later in the evening for an apparent touchdown that was wiped out by a penalty.
“I thought Cole played really well other than the first drive. That's why I defer a lot, 'cause we're not out of the gates on offense very good, and plus our defense is so good,” McPeek said. “It was Coach (Evander) Harris and Coach (James) Skinner. They saw the safety was really down. They were obviously wanting to stop our run game, so they were locked down, and Tyler made a great play and Cole a great throw and kind of got us going.”
Dunn, who also led the Broncos with five receptions, took advantage of wide-open real estate and one cutback after a short SC punt to quickly double that lead.
After another three-and-out by the Douglass defense, it was Bryant's turn for an electrifying punt return inside the Cardinals' 20. That set the table for Hart's initial score from three yards away.
“Everyone was on their Ps and Qs. That was a lot of hard work and preparation coming into this week,” Bryant said. “Shout-out to my guys. Their blocks make it possible. I just see the hole and try to run for it.”
Luke Valencia swatted the extra point try by Cooper Ranvier – whose kickoffs through the end zone otherwise put SC behind the eight-ball all evening – to keep the deficit at 20-0 with 3:41 remaining in the first quarter.
That's the same score by which Scott County trailed Bryan Station at halftime before rallying to win two weeks ago, but there was no mistaking that the Cards were up against a different animal.
“They're better than (Louisville Class 6A powers) Trinity, Male and St. X. They're better, period,” McKee said. “They might not beat 'em in a game, just because they might get overwhelmed a little bit in numbers. But there has never been a team with that many players on it in my career in the state, from Paducah to Pikeville.”
SC's defense gave up only a 13-play, 72-yard scoring drive in the second quarter, capped by Hart punching it in from the 1-yard line on fourth down with 2:28 remaining.
A middle screen from Carpenter to tight end Thomas Howard on third-and-long was the key play, extending the drive into Cardinal territory.
“Offensively we've got a lot of weapons,” McPeek said. “We don't have Dane Key. He's a rarity to have. But our receivers are really good. They can make you miss. Our o-line is pretty solid. I think we played nine of 10 guys up front today.”
The Cards sandwiched two takeaways around that sequence. Harmon had a hand in both -- Adams picked off a floater after the junior edge rusher hit Carpenter in mid-throw.
Douglass hit Scott County QB Andrew Hickey late to help the Cards move the chains for the first time but later atoned by stuffing his sneak on fourth-and-2 shy of midfield.
Horton punctuated the ensuing series, fighting off a yank of his facemask and squirting away for a 19-yard score. Bryant's TD run triggered the running clock with 3:18 left in the third quarter.
“I don't think people grasp how talented they are,” McKee said. “I don't know how they didn't win the championship the last few years. I have no idea. Every time after we play 'em, I don't see how they possibly could get beat.”
Since its most recent loss to SC, 28-27 in the second round of the 2018 Class 6A playoffs, Douglass' seasons have ended with a defeat in the 2019 and 2021 5A finals and 2020 5A semis.
“I'd say they asked themselves the same thing. When it's all over, they're probably like, 'Wait a minute, how in the world did we not win that thing?' I mean, where is their weakness?” McKee said. “They've got an end zone kicker, got a great defense. They've got Division I guys to throw it to and Division I guys to hand it to, and they run behind Division I guys. Find me a secondary that had two Kentucky offers, one Kentucky commit and a Michigan offer in the same secondary in the last 30 years.”
Thomas Feickert's 41 yards on seven carries led the SC offense. Paul Garner's nine tackles and Adams' pick, Harmon's pressure in the pocket kept the Broncos under 50 points for the first time all season.
Scott County has a week to put it to rest and prepare for another talented, undefeated foe – crosstown rival Great Crossing.
“I'm super proud of our team. I love Scott County football. We're 4-1. Monday at 2 o'clock we're gonna bang those weights and move on,” McKee said. “We can't beat (Douglass) right now. We need to take care of business so we don't have to see them again unless it would be in the finals, and that's up to us.”