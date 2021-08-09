The KHSAA furnishes two Friday nights for football teams to play elective exhibition games before the hitting starts and bragging rights begin.
At least in recent years, Scott County has used the first installment to hold its “Red/White Game,” an informal, glorified walk-through in which the Cardinals scrimmaged themselves.
Entering a second season that looks as if it will be heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with last-second schedule adjustments all too frequently the norm, SC took advantage of such a scenario to beef up its summer prep in a big way.
Friday night’s opener on the turf behind Bill Wilson Fieldhouse instead featured Scott County against none other than fellow powerhouse Bowling Green.
The Cards and Purples again are hailed as two of the top teams in Class 5A and consensus top-20 programs in the state. They’ve combined for nine state championships, including Bowling Green’s seventh last autumn, and 17 KHSAA title game appearances.
“I thought it was great,” SC coach Jim McKee said. “The good news is we got a lot of work done against a quality opponent. The second good news is nobody got hurt for either side. We got a lot of work done, and we’ve got a lot to work on, and we’ll go right to work on it tonight.”
Bowling Green was scheduled to face another 5A favorite before sending out the call on its social media platforms Wednesday evening.
It’s an eerie reminder of last season, when the start was delayed by three weeks and SC played only six of its initially scheduled 10 regular-season contests, including one against a substitute opponent on less than two days’ notice.
“What happened is they were supposed to scrimmage Owensboro, and Owensboro is in COVID protocol,” McKee said. “And I just said a bird in the hand is better than two in the bush. What if something happens to us or Central next week, and we don’t get to go? ‘Cause (it could) happen.”
District-wide precautions include an indoor mask mandate when classes begin, as well as recent optional vaccine clinics for Scott County and Great Crossing athletes.
“I’m trying to do everything I can,” McKee said. “They sent me all these protocols. I said, ‘OK, if I do all this stuff, am I still gonna get shut down?’ And they haven’t been able to say.”
Scott County is coming off an undefeated regular season, followed by a loss to Frederick Douglass in the second round of the playoffs for the second straight year.
“Regardless of your political stance, forget all that. At some point in time, whether it’s today or in five years, this has to be accepted as a risk that’s part of society,” McKee said. “I don’t like it, but so are violence and car wrecks. This is America, and at some point in time this is gonna have to be accepted as a part of America.
“I know I’m a little bit at risk being out here. I’m 52. Take it away from me. I’ve coached 200-some games. But don’t take it away from them. Let them play.”
As for the scrimmage itself, it had all the scripted earmarks of the Cards’ traditional intrasquad session.
SC and Bowling Green’s varsity, junior varsity and freshman teams competed against one another in alternating 10-play series. The teams also participated in special teams and goal line drills.
The scoreboard was off, but for whatever it’s worth, the Cardinals unofficially outscored the Purples four touchdowns to two. McKee will be the first to caution that it doesn’t mean much,
“It’s all about day-by-day,” he said. “In 2006, we beat Trinity up there in a scrimmage, 21-14, in a live, three-quarter game, and we proceeded to finish 6-4 that year and get blasted in the first round of the playoffs. That was the second week of the preseason.”
Both teams Friday were finishing the first week in full pads and presumably were experimenting in all areas.
Scott County, for example, started two of its primary offensive weapons, Montago Jones and Jeremy Hamilton, on defense but only put the ball in their hands during the goal-line sequence. Hamilton caught a touchdown pass from Aaron Klein, a Tates Creek transfer.
Two-way star Campton Martin, who is expected to repeat his senior year due to the opportunity afforded by Senate Bill 128, was on the sideline but not in uniform.
“That’s the thing. I know those guys can run the ball,” McKee said. “I need to find out if Thomas Feickert, Ellis Huguely, Luke Valencia and Haaden Jones can tun the ball.”
Feickert amassed more than 100 yards, the bulk of it on two long runs to the right edge. The other three McKee mentioned showed both the ability to grind out yards and dole out some punishment in the process.
SC played two quarterbacks. Kaden Drumheller matched Klein with a touchdown pass to freshman speedster Ali Hamdiyah.
The Cardinals’ starting defense spent a significant amount of time in Bowling Green’s backfield.
“We all had a bunch of tackles for loss,” senior Luke Colvin said. “Jaxon (Saylor) had I don’t know many sacks and almost had a pick-six.”
Sophomore Thomas Belcher’s interception ended the exhibition.
“Monty’s (McIntyre) got the defense. I got to see a few plays of it. It looked to me like we looked good,” McKee said. “We’re fast. Tago looked good at linebacker from what I saw. Jaxon Saylor is gonna be great on defense.”
SC will use the extra week of live film, plus this Friday night’s scheduled trip to Louisville, to settle several battles for first and second on the depth chart.
McKee’s philosophy, at least early in the season, tends to involve as few two-way starters as possible.
“We’re gonna play the best,” We’re gonna get the best 22 guys out there. It doesn’t matter if they’re a senior, a junior or a sophomore. Then next year if somebody comes along who’s better, that’s what we’re gonna do.”
In a brief but impassioned speech to his huddled team, McKee told his team they can be “as good as (they) want to be.”
“That’s how good we can be,” he added. “That’s not chump change we scrimmaged up against tonight. They’ve won seven state championships. But we’ve got to lock it in, and we’ve got to pick it up. We’ve got two weeks.”
