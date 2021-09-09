If veteran Scott County football coach Jim McKee had his druthers, his Cardinals would have said bye to their early, um, bye.
After being sidelined last week, the Cards (1-1) trek to Lexington on Friday night to play at Bryan Station (1-1). It's the first time since 2012 that Scott County has scheduled its bye week before October.
"We did not want a bye week this early," said McKee, whose squad hammered Lafayette on Aug. 27 before the momentum was halted by the bye. "For years, we have had our bye week in Week 11 to heal up and get ready for the playoffs, but we had such a hard time finding 10 games (this year), so we had to take what we could get. And Lexington Catholic was willing to play us Week 11, so this is the way it worked out."
In past seasons, teams would use off weeks for team bonding off the gridiron.
McKee isn't one to tempt fate.
"This has been such a crazy year with COVID. It is much worse than last year," he said. "We have just focused on staying healthy enough to be able to continue to play."
Speaking of health, Scott County senior running back/defensive back Campton Martin might be back against Bryan Station. Martin was injured on the opening possession in the Cards' season-opening loss to Class 4A power Franklin County.
McKee said Martin is 50/50 and progressing nicely, but "might need one more week."
With Martin out against Lafayette, Andrew Hickey picked up his play. The starting freshman was 6 of 12 passing for 113 yards and one touchdown as he recorded just the fourth 100-yard passing game by a Cardinals quarterback in the program's last three seasons (22 games).
Scott County has beaten Bryan Station in the teams' last six meetings, having not lost to the Defenders since a 28-23 setback in 2014 in Lexington.
Bryan Station leading rusher Joey Bond was named the Defenders' Player to Watch in the preseason state preview by Troy Howell of Kentucky Sports Radio, while backfield mate Jeremiah Mundy-Lloyd was named the fifth-best senior running back in the state by Can't Miss Sports before Mundy-Lloyd reclassified to 2023.
McKee said those two are far from the only weapons for the Defenders, who were ranked sixth in 6A in Monday's weekly statewide Associated Press polls.
"No. 9 (Damin Green) for Station is a dang good player and they use multiple backs, all fast and good," said McKee, whose team is also ranked by the AP at ninth in 5A. "Station is fast and aggressive on defense and will present a good challenge for us."
Bryan Station whipped Mercer County (fifth in 3A by the AP) on Aug. 28 before, like Scott County, hitting its bye week.
The Defenders are one of five top-10 teams on the Cardinals' regular-season schedule.
"Our team is getting better, and we believe by November we will have a very good football team," McKee said. "Playing a challenging schedule is fun for us, and each week should make us better.”